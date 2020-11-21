Justin Bieber asks TikToker Riyaz Aly about India’s Covid situation during Instagram live: ‘Are people wearing masks over there?’

music

Pop singer Justin Bieber held a live session on Instagram recently and was joined by India’s Tik Tok star, Riyaz Aly. The two discussed India’s situation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Justin, joining in from his home in US, asked Riyaz, “What’s Covid looking like over there?” Riyaz suffered some connection troubles and could not be heard properly in the video. “Covid is still going on. Like, a crazy thing is going on,” he said in reply to Justin. When the singer asked if people are wearing masks, Riyaz replied in the affirmative. “Damn,” Justin exclaimed.

Riyaz’s fans were excited that he got to speak to Justin. “Omg he is talking justin bieber wahh,” wrote one. Other Instagram users were surprised by how casually he took the whole thing. “Bhai riyaz to justin se aise baat kar raha hain ki jaise uski class mate hain justin (Riyaz is talking to Justin as if he is his classmate).”

Justin recently released his song Monster with Shawn Mendes. The two pop stars wrote the song with Daniel Caeser, Frank Dukes, and Mustafa, the Poet. Monster marks the first time the two musicians have worked together, according to People. Both have previously hinted that they would be open to working together.

Justin also recently shared a ‘spiritual awakening’ post with a note. Justin penned down a powerful message for his fans, describing the love he shares with God. “Jesus rose from the dead just as he promised, taking on the sins of humanity. Believing and receiving this reality changes everything. The way you live, the way you love! Accepting his free gift of forgiveness allows you to live a life FREE from guilt and shame! A life not based on your performance. This is good news. I follow Jesus. Following Jesus doesn’t make me better than anyone else although I know a lot of Christians have made people feel that way. Another thing to know about following Jesus is that a lot of the time it doesn’t change our circumstances. What it does do is give us an ETERNAL JOY that lasts through trials and painful seasons. Although people have failed me, Jesus never has,” the post read.

Earlier, Justin has been vocal about his suffering from depression and the overuse of drugs he did which made him distant to every relationship he had.

