News updates from Hindustan Times: Jammu and Kashmir Police to get 50 drones and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 09:00 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 am curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

For more eyes in the sky, Jammu and Kashmir Police to get 50 drones

The Jammu and Kashmir police is set to add to more teeth to its surveillance system with an upcoming acquisition of 50 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Read full story here.

New Doklam roads set to alter military dynamics

India’s Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has built an alternative road through which its troops can enter the Doklam valley — the site of a 73-day military standoff between India and China in 2017 — where the Chumbi valley of China, Bhutan and India converge, a development that has the potential to alter the military dynamics in the region.

Read full story here.

An India-Pak nuke war could trigger another ice age: Study

At least 50 million people could die and the world will be hit by a decade-long global atmospheric catastrophe if a nuclear war broke out between India and Pakistan, said a new study published on Wednesday, though Indian experts termed the chances of such a conflict vanishingly small.

Read full story here.

A World War II-era B-17 bomber with 13 people aboard crashed and burned at the Hartford airport after encountering mechanical trouble on takeoff Wednesday, killing seven of them.

Read full story here.

India vs South Africa: Wasim Jaffer wants sustained stay at top for Rohit Sharma after Vizag ton - Exclusive

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer knows a thing or two about opening the innings in red-ball cricket considering he has amassed more than 11,000 runs in India’s premier domestic competition, the Ranji Trophy. The former Mumbai opener was full of praise for India’s newly-promoted Test opener Rohit Sharma, who entered record books by slamming his first century in the longest format while opening the innings.

Read full story here.

War box office collection day 1: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s action epic is biggest opener of 2019, their careers at Rs 50 cr

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have proven once and for all that when it comes to Bollywood movies, two stars are always better than one. Their latest film, Siddharth Anand’s action epic War, has now become the biggest Hindi opener of 2019.

Read full story here.

Analysis | Will Haryana polls be a no-contest story?

A steep climb uphill awaits the Opposition in the plains of Haryana where many observers believe the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could replicate the Aam Aadmi Party’s 2015 near-sweep in Delhi.

Read full story here.

‘You’re not going to destroy me’: Biden warns Donald Trump

Joe Biden is giving a preview of a potential general election face-off with Donald Trump by taking a more aggressive tone and assailing the president for his “abuse of power” and for “smearing” him and his family.

Read full story here.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 08:58 IST