e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

‘You’re not going to destroy me’: Biden warns Donald Trump

Biden called Trump “desperate and defensive” for “warning direly of civil war” after a whistle-blower filed a complaint over his conversation asking Ukraine’s president to “look into” the Bidens.

world Updated: Oct 03, 2019 07:33 IST
Wendy Benjaminson
Wendy Benjaminson
Washington
Former Vice President Joe Biden.
Former Vice President Joe Biden. (Reuters)
         

Joe Biden is giving a preview of a potential general election face-off with Donald Trump by taking a more aggressive tone and assailing the president for his “abuse of power” and for “smearing” him and his family.

”Let me make something clear to Trump and his hatchet men and the special interests funding his attacks against me -- I’m not going anywhere,” Biden will say Wednesday, according to prepared remarks for a speech in Reno, Nevada. “You’re not going to destroy me. And you’re not going to destroy my family.”

Biden will say that “like every bully in history,” Trump is “afraid. He’s afraid of just how badly I would beat him next November.”

The remarks come as the president, angry over being the subject of a House impeachment inquiry, has sought to tarnish Biden as “corrupt” because of his son Hunter’s business dealings in Ukraine. Trump has made discredited claims that the former vice president used his office to intervene with the eastern European country’s law enforcement to protect Hunter Biden.

Biden called Trump “desperate and defensive” for “warning direly of civil war” after a whistle-blower filed a complaint over his conversation asking Ukraine’s president to “look into” the Bidens

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 07:14 IST

tags
top news
New Doklam roads set to alter India, China military dynamics
New Doklam roads set to alter India, China military dynamics
Oct 03, 2019 09:06 IST
An India-Pak nuke war could trigger another ice age: Study
An India-Pak nuke war could trigger another ice age: Study
Oct 03, 2019 07:25 IST
For more eyes in the sky, Jammu and Kashmir Police to get 50 drones
For more eyes in the sky, Jammu and Kashmir Police to get 50 drones
Oct 03, 2019 05:39 IST
Analysis | Will Haryana polls be a no-contest story?
Analysis | Will Haryana polls be a no-contest story?
Oct 03, 2019 07:40 IST
Alert sounded in Delhi over possible terror strikes
Alert sounded in Delhi over possible terror strikes
Oct 03, 2019 00:36 IST
Indian, Chinese soldiers bond over China’s luxury beverage Moutai
Indian, Chinese soldiers bond over China’s luxury beverage Moutai
Oct 03, 2019 08:29 IST
Scientists trying to save India’s only double-coconut tree near Kolkata
Scientists trying to save India’s only double-coconut tree near Kolkata
Oct 03, 2019 05:57 IST
India’s biggest packager sees profits in PM Modi’s plan to cut plastic
India’s biggest packager sees profits in PM Modi’s plan to cut plastic
Oct 03, 2019 06:42 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreGandhi Jayanti UpdatesIPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News