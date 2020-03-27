News updates from Hindustan Times: Kerala IAS officer booked for jumping coronavirus quarantine and all the latest news

india

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 09:20 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at this hour.

Kerala IAS officer booked for jumping coronavirus quarantine

A young Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer in Kerala’s Kollam has been booked for jumping home quarantine and leaving for Uttar Pradesh amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the southern state, officials said on Friday. Read more

RBI Guv to address media on Covid-19 pandemic today. Here’s what’s on agenda

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will hold a press conference today, day after a relief package announced by the government to clear the economic mess due to coronavirus pandemic. Read more

Covid-19: What you need to know today

Day 2 of the 21-day lockdown India has enforced was smoother than Day 1, with people figuring out that most essential products and services will be available, governments doing their bit to address concerns and iron out kinks, and local police departments starting to believe that not everyone who is out on the streets is a rule-breaker. Read more

US has most coronavirus cases in world, overtakes China

The United States now has the highest number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus, overtaking China, where the pandemic started last December. Read more

Implement deshbandi, with care and compassion, writes Rajdeep Sardesai

It is perhaps a less-known fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political career was dramatically transformed by a natural disaster. Read more

‘Just getting more time to dance’ - Manika Batra on life under lockdown

Currently placed at 47th rank as per ITTF rankings, Batra was expected to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics due to her high ranking. But now, COVID-19 scare has led to postponement of the Games, and the Indian table tennis player is keeping herself busy with ‘dance’ and ‘motivational stories’. Read more

Hrithik Roshan sweats in the gym with his dog in tow, fans say ‘Krrish shaheb antidote banwado yaar is virus ka’

Hrithik Roshan has always been working out at home and continues to do so even during the countrywide lockdown. The actor has shared an adorable picture from his indoor gym with his dog in tow. Read more

World Theatre Day 2020: Significance, history and famous quotes

Theatre is an art form which comprises live performers, actors, props and more. Every year on March 27, World Theatre Day is observed to generate awareness about the importance of theatre in our life. Read more

Houseparty: Everything you need to know about the app taking COVID-19 lockdowns by storm

This video calling app from 2016 seems to be where everyone is during the coronavirus lockdown. Read more

8-year-old’s first day of homeschooling didn’t go as planned. His journal entry is hilarious

Parents all over the world are learning how tough homeschooling kids can be. But if think this whole studying at home is a picnic for the kids, wait till you see this eight-year-old’s journal entry about his first day of homeschooling. Spolier alert: it wasn’t going good. Read more