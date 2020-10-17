News updates from Hindustan Times: Kerala softens stand on GST issue after Centre’s decision on borrowing and all the latest news

india

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 13:37 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kerala softens stand on GST issue after Centre’s decision on borrowing

The Kerala government on Saturday deferred its high-level meeting to discuss a legal option to resolve the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation cess issue days after Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the central government will borrow Rs 1.1 lakh crore from the market on behalf of states and pass the same as a loan to them. Read more

LJP sticks to pro-Narendra Modi, anti-JD(U) stance in 2nd list despite BJP snub

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) continued to provide a platform to candidates left out by the BJP by accommodating them in the party’s second list of 53 candidates released Friday, though this time it has banked heavily on its own cadre. Read more

Harris slams Republicans for rushing Barrett’s nomination instead of helping Covid-19 struck US

Democrat vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris criticised Republican leaders on Friday for channelling their resources to nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court instead of helping people in their states facing the coronavirus pandemic and not addressing the economic downturn in the country. Read more

Islamophobia sees an alarming rise in France as 73 mosques and Islamic schools shut down

The rising intolerance despite Covid-19 pandemic grips France which witnessed an alarming spike in Islamophobia since January 2020 and shut down 73 mosques and private Islamic schools. Read more

IPL 2020, RR vs RCB Preview: Time for overseas stars to hold fort for struggling Royals against Kohli’s well-oiled unit

With the wickets slowing down massively, AB de Villiers will be crucial as he can get quick runs on any surface and it is essential for RCB to ensure he gets as much time in the middle as possible. Chris Morris’ hitting power was evident in the last over against KXIP and Kohli would do well to get Morris in at number 5 ahead of the Indian lower order players. Read more

NASA tweets that Moon is Earth’s ‘protective BFF’. Here’s why

NASA has got quite the fan following on Twitter and often the posts shared by the space agency create a buzz among people. Their latest post is no different. In this tweet NASA explained why Moon is Earth’s BFF and always had the Blue Planet’s back. Read more

From Sushmita discussing affair with Vikram Bhatt to Aishwarya admitting SRK had her removed from films, the top scoops Simi Garewal extracted

Simi Garewal hasn’t acted in a movie in many years, but in her own words, her talk show -- Rendezvous with Simi Garewal -- over the course of nearly 150 episodes, gave her career a new lease of life. Read more

Navratri 2020: Devotees visit temples, UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers

The nine-day long Navratri festival has begun. UP CM Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Devi Patan temple on the first day of Navratri. In Kanpur, devotees offered their prayers at the city’s Vaibhav Lakshmi and Durga temple. Priests performed ‘aarti’ donning masks at Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi. Watch