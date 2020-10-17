e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / NASA tweets that Moon is Earth’s ‘protective BFF’. Here’s why

NASA tweets that Moon is Earth’s ‘protective BFF’. Here’s why

The blog explained that about 4 and half billion years ago, the surface of the Earth was a “menacing hot mess”.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 10:34 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NASA explained why Moon is Earth’s BFF and always had the blue planet’s back.
NASA explained why Moon is Earth’s BFF and always had the blue planet’s back.(Twitter/@NASA)
         

NASA has got quite the fan following on Twitter and often the posts shared by the space agency create a buzz among people. Their latest post is no different. In this tweet NASA explained why Moon is Earth’s BFF and always had the blue planet’s back.

Taking to Twitter, the space agency wrote their reason and also shared a link which further gave a breakdown of the relationship between the two celestial bodies. The post is complete with an image.

“The Moon has ALWAYS had Earth’s back. Like a protective BFF, the Moon shielded the Earth’s early atmosphere from the unpredictability of space and powerful solar storms with its magnetic field 4 billion years ago,” the space agency tweeted.

The blog explained that about 4 and half billion years ago, the surface of the Earth was a “menacing hot mess”. The air was toxic and Sun bombarded the planet with “outbursts of radiation called flares.”

“The Moon seems to have presented a substantial protective barrier against the solar wind for the Earth, which was critical to Earth’s ability to maintain its atmosphere during this time,” said Jim Green, NASA’s chief scientist and lead author of the new study, cited the blog.

Since being shared, the post has received over 22,600 likes - and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“This is making me cry happy and fond tears for the Moon,” wrote a Twitter user. “Moon always had our back,” expressed another.

There were several people who were reminded of a chartbuster song called Moon by a member of K-Pop band BTS, Jin.

What do you think of NASA’s BFF post?

tags
top news
4 states that are defying dip in India’s Covid-19 cases
4 states that are defying dip in India’s Covid-19 cases
Mahagathbandhan releases manifesto for Bihar assembly elections
Mahagathbandhan releases manifesto for Bihar assembly elections
With 62,212 Covid-19 cases and 837 deaths, India’s tally surges past 7.4 million
With 62,212 Covid-19 cases and 837 deaths, India’s tally surges past 7.4 million
UP BJP leader shot dead by bike-borne men, 3 detained: Police
UP BJP leader shot dead by bike-borne men, 3 detained: Police
‘Kamala-mala-mala’: Republican senator Perdue mocks Kamala Harris’ name
‘Kamala-mala-mala’: Republican senator Perdue mocks Kamala Harris’ name
Nawaz Sharif accuses Pakistan’s army chief of toppling his government
Nawaz Sharif accuses Pakistan’s army chief of toppling his government
India decides to reassess Covid-19 treatment protocol
India decides to reassess Covid-19 treatment protocol
Gautam Gambhir slams KKR for mid-IPL captaincy change
Gautam Gambhir slams KKR for mid-IPL captaincy change
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In