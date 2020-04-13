News updates from Hindustan Times| Life after lockdown: What government plans to do post-April 14 and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 13:27 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you.

Life after lockdown: What government plans to do post-April 14

India is planning to restart some economic activity after April 14 to help offset the economic damage of a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, even as it weighs extending the stringent measure.

In Covid-19 testing push, ICMR may collect samples from areas with zero infection

As the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in India nears 10,000, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is considering pooled testing of people with symptoms in areas from where no SARS-Cov-2 (the virus that causes Covid-19) infections have been reported, in a move that will widen testing significantly and highlight the actual spread of the disease in India.

Covid-19: 14 villages in Uttar Pradesh sealed because of one man

The district administration in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun has put 14 villages under quarantine after a man tested positive for coronavirus disease Covid-19.

Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita went on a solo honeymoon, said yes to the actor only when he could afford a cook

Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita have been together for over 46 years, which includes 10 years of courtship and 35 years of marriage. The two are very different from each other and that seems to only bring them together. Their unshakable bond is what makes their love story unique.

TikTok crosses 1 billion installs on Google Play Store

TikTok crossed 1 billion downloads on both Android and iOS last year in February. The short video app has now crossed 1 billion installs on Google Play Store alone. TikTok has been witnessing a surge due to the lockdown, and it’s leading to major milestones for the app.

Superheroes are real, this video shows their real identities. Watch

If anyone tells you superheroes aren’t real, here’s a video you can show them to prove they in fact are. The video shows the real identity of some superheroes and once you watch the video, you too will believe they’re walking among us.

Watch: Uttarakhand cops’ unique punishment for foreigners violating lockdown

10 foreign nationals were found violating lockdown norms in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh. Uttarakhand police adopted a unique method to punish the violators. Violators were asked to write an apology note repeatedly for 500 times. Police official said that the foreigners thought they were out in the open during the relaxation period.

