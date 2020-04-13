Covid-19: 14 villages in Uttar Pradesh sealed because of one man

india

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 12:50 IST

The district administration in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun has put 14 villages under quarantine after a man tested positive for coronavirus disease Covid-19.

The man from Andhra Pradesh was staying in a mosque in Bhavanipur Khali area of the district, reported news agency PTI. He tested positive on Saturday.

He had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month, PTI further reported.

“After the man tested positive for corona, the district administration has sealed 14 villages in the radius of three kilometres from the village where he was staying. Fourteen villages have been quarantined,” news agency PTI quoted District magistrate Kumar Prashant as saying.

Meanwhile, 30 more Covid-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra on Monday, taking the tally of cases in the district to 134. Of the 134 cases, at least 60 people are from Tablighi Jamaat, District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh said.

As per the website of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh are 483 as of now, while five people have died due to the disease. And 46 are cured, discharged or migrated.

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases across India reached 9,152 on Monday, said the health ministry. It further said that the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 308 after 35 new fatalities were reported.

Of the total 308 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 149 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 36, Gujarat at 25 and Delhi at 24. Punjab and Tamil Nadu have registered 11 deaths each, while Telengana reported nine fatalities.