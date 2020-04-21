News updates from Hindustan Times: Madhya Pradesh CM expands cabinet amid Covid-19 lockdown and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 13:25 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan expands cabinet amid Covid-19 lockdown

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan constituted his cabinet with five ministers on Tuesday, nearly a month after he was sworn-in as the central state’s head for the fourth time. Read more

Kalimpong’s only Covid-19 hit family triggers panic, discrimination in north Bengal hills

Weeks after a woman in Bengal’s Kalimpong district died of Covid-19 and 10 members of her family were treated for the infection, people in the state’s hill region are acting under stress and fear. Read more

Coronavirus update: Rajasthan reports 52 Covid-19 new cases, most from Jaipur

Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur reported 34 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) out of 52 from across the state Monday morning, taking the tally to 1628, news agency ANI reported citing health department officials. Read more

Covid-19 lockdown: States under pressure to bring back migrant workers

The Uttar Pradesh government’s move to evacuate its students from Kota in Rajasthan during the Covid-19 lockdown has brought the other states under pressure to act and ensure early return of their stranded migrant workers. Read more

China may inject medics with newly developed Covid-19 vaccine to deal with any emergency: Health official

China plans to inject its medics with coronavirus vaccines by the end of the year to protect and prepare them to deal with any emergency situation due to the pandemic, while 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the country with no deaths due to the virus, health officials said. Read more

‘World is not starting for next one year, how can cricket start’: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes cricket will not start for atleast one year as several countries do not have adequate testing kits and hence, there can be no planning done and no series can be held. Read more

Facebook profiles of over 267 million users sold on dark web, hacking forums

Facebook profiles of over 267 million users were sold on the dark web and hacker forums for $623 (Rs 47,900 approx). These Facebook profiles don’t include passwords but contain details like email addresses, phone numbers, personal details and more. Read more

Ronit Roy folds regular T-shirt to make a mask, video is viral. Watch

You may have seen several ways to make DIY masks at home. Most of these involve cutting a piece of cloth and then using a needle and some thread to stitch it together. Read more

The Taste with Vir: Pity the poor passenger

Let’s imagine some scenarios. Your cousin is getting married in another town. You know the date so you book air tickets for you and your family early enough. Read more

Watch| ‘US to add 75 million barrels of oil to strategic reserve’: Donald Trump