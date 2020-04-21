Coronavirus update: Rajasthan reports 52 Covid-19 new cases, most from Jaipur

india

Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur reported 34 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) out of 52 from across the state Monday morning, taking the tally to 1628, news agency ANI reported citing health department officials.

According to the bulletin at 9am, apart from the 34 cases from Jaipur; five came from Jodhpur; four from Bhilwara; two each from Dausa, Jaisalmer and Tonk and one each from Jhunjhunu Nagaur and Sawai Madhopur.

Jaipur has the highest number of people infected by the disease at 619 followed by Jodhpur with 265, Kota with 106 and Bharatpur 102, according to the cumulative count of Covid-19 cases in the state.

So far, 302 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, of which 97 have been discharged from hospitals.

According to Rohit Kumar Singh, the additional chief secretary with the health department, test results of the backlog 4000 samples sent to a private lab in Delhi have started coming and these are being captured in the report.

Singh added that the number of cases is expected to rise on Tuesday as well as Wednesday.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 61 people brought from Iran to the health centres of the Indian Army in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

The desert state, which is under lockdown since March 22, is conducting a massive survey and screening to track the people infected with the Sars-Cov-2, officials have said.