e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: What you need to know today

Covid-19: What you need to know today

A previous time series analysis by Hindustan Times showed that in general, across states, the number of cases increased with the number of tests (although the proportion of those testing positive didn’t necessarily increase, and actually decreased in most).

india Updated: Apr 21, 2020 01:25 IST
R Sukumar
R Sukumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Madhya Pradesh’s number of cases for the preceding 24 hours is low because the state put out only one bulletin, in the middle of the day on Sunday.
Madhya Pradesh’s number of cases for the preceding 24 hours is low because the state put out only one bulletin, in the middle of the day on Sunday.(Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)
         

This is the story of seven states: Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

It is a dated story, but not too old – dated midnight Sunday, April 19, just before parts of India opened up for some business activities. At the time, these seven states accounted for 77.44% of all coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients and 81.89% of all Covid-19 deaths in the country.

They were also the only states at the time with an infection count exceeding 1,000.

Andhra Pradesh (647 cases on Sunday) and Telangana (858) look likely to join them, but it is safe to say that the six states named in the first instance are key to India’s ability to halt the spread of Covid-19.

The only other concern is West Bengal , which is a clear straggler among large states in terms of testing (56 tests per million population based on Sunday’s data), but we will revisit the state when there’s better data coming out of it.

Here’s a quick snapshot on how the seven states compare on key parameters.

Madhya Pradesh’s number of cases for the preceding 24 hours is low because the state put out only one bulletin, in the middle of the day on Sunday.

With the caveat that the timeline of infections in each of the seven states is different – many of the infections in Gujarat, for instance, are recent; most of those in Tamil Nadu relate to people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat’s March congregation in Delhi, and promptly reported to the local health department when a call went out – there are some clear trends.

With the exception of Uttar Pradesh, which is a laggard, and Madhya Pradesh, which is on the border, the other five states all test more than the national average (309 tests per million). A previous time series analysis by Hindustan Times showed that in general, across states, the number of cases increased with the number of tests (although the proportion of those testing positive didn’t necessarily increase, and actually decreased in most). As states test more, that article reasoned, they are likely to find more people infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus which causes Covid-19 (including many asymptomatic ones).

Even the most aggressive testers among these states have clearly not reached a level where the discovery rate is consistently falling. For instance, Maharashtra conducted 4,555 tests on Sunday. It also discovered 552 new cases on Sunday. The two aren’t related because the tests for the 552 found infected on Sunday were likely carried out on Saturday or Friday, but clearly the discovery rate isn’t dipping. It seemed to be in Tamil Nadu, where only 49 cases were discovered on Saturday and 56 on Friday, but 105 were on Sunday (a day when 5,744 tests were conducted in the state). As these and other states expand their testing this week, this will be the number to track: daily infections per tests conducted.

The other number to keep track of is the death rate (Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan are doing a good job of keeping it below the national average of 3.2%). Tamil Nadu’s performance isn’t a surprise (the other two are) because the state has always had a good health care system. It also leads in terms of recoveries – 27.8% compared to the national average of 16.52%. This too is a good number to track – as on Sunday, 2,852 people of the 17,252 infected had recovered.

tags
top news
Oil plunges below $0 for the first time in history amid Covid-19 crisis
Oil plunges below $0 for the first time in history amid Covid-19 crisis
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Bleach, silence and personal water bottles: Ministry officials return to work
Bleach, silence and personal water bottles: Ministry officials return to work
Delhi containment zones rise to 84, West district has the most. Complete list here
Delhi containment zones rise to 84, West district has the most. Complete list here
‘Yuvraj Singh gateway of India’: How a news article created a gun fielder
‘Yuvraj Singh gateway of India’: How a news article created a gun fielder
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
Jeep Compass BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Jeep Compass BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Goa CM Pramod Sawant on the state becoming a Covid-free zone
Goa CM Pramod Sawant on the state becoming a Covid-free zone
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news