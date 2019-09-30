News updates from Hindustan Times: Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 21:03 IST

Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena on Monday announced that the two parties will contest next month’s Maharashtra state elections as an alliance but did not disclose the seat-sharing formula. The two parties issued a Press release signed by state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and senior Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai to make the announcement. Read on

21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha

More than 20 people were killed and 55 injured when a bus their bus overturned near Trishulia ghat in outskirts of Ambaji town of Gujarat’s Banaskantha district during heavy rain on Monday evening, officials said. “Preliminary reports suggest 21 persons have died and 55 have been injured. Some 35 persons have been critically injured and they have been shifted to nearby hospitals,” said Banaskantha collector Sandip Sagale. Read on

Indian officials to visit France, boosting cooperation in counter-terrorism on agenda

An Indian delegation comprising officials of the home ministry, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will visit France during October 1-4 to boost cooperation in counter-terrorism. The visit, part of the Indo-French strategic partnership and a bilateral counter-terrorism cooperation plan, will specifically deal with managing bio-terrorism threats, according to a statement from the French embassy on Monday. Read more

Explained - How India-South Africa series will affect World Test Championship table?

India go into the three-match home series against South Africa looking to build on their early success in the ICC World Test Championship, while the visitors open their campaign in the competition. Virat Kohli led India to a 2-0 victory in the West Indies, which helped them grab the full 120 points available for a series, the only team to do so in three series played so far. Read more

On Gandhi’s 150th, it’s time to review the sedition law | Analysis

Earlier this month, during the course of a lecture, Supreme Court (SC) judge Justice Deepak Gupta, remarked that the time had come to reconsider the law of sedition. Highlighting a number of recent examples, he observed that the law of sedition “is more often abused and misused”, and that “freedom of expression being a constitutional right must get primacy over the laws of sedition”. Read more

Nandita Das releases India’s Got Colour campaign, Radhika Apte, Ali Fazal, Swara Bhaskar join her

Actor and filmmaker Nandita Das has reinvented the Dark Is Beautiful campaign as ‘India’s Got Colour’ and has released a special song to send the message across. Titled India’s Got Colour, the special music video features several noted celebrities -- from Radhika Apte, Vikrant Massey, Swara Bhaskar, Divya Dutta to Ratna Pathak Shah. Read more

