Nandita Das releases India’s Got Colour campaign, Radhika Apte, Ali Fazal, Swara Bhaskar join her. Watch

Several Bollywood celebrities including Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte, Ali Fazal, Swara Bhaskar, Ratna Pathak Shah and Tillotama Shome feature in Nandita Das’ India’s Got Colour music video.

bollywood Updated: Sep 30, 2019 18:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Nandita Das has released a music video titled India’s Got Colour as part of her campaign against skin colour bias.
Nandita Das has released a music video titled India's Got Colour as part of her campaign against skin colour bias.
         

Actor and filmmaker Nandita Das has reinvented the Dark Is Beautiful campaign as ‘India’s Got Colour’ and has released a special song to send the message across. Titled India’s Got Colour, the special music video features several noted celebrities -- from Radhika Apte, Vikrant Massey, Swara Bhaskar, Divya Dutta to Ratna Pathak Shah.

Nandita opens the video by saying, “India me jitne log utne rang lekin fir bhi hum nahi sudhrenge (India has as many skin colours as it has people and yet we refuse to learn).” Dressed in black clothes, the celebrities talk about how people still prefer a fair wife/daughter-in-law, fair kids and pick fair participants over those with dark skin in a competition.

The song has been sung by aspiring rappers such as Amogh Baine, Joshua (MC Josh) and Huma Sayyed.

According to a report in NDTV, Nandita said about the video in a statement, “I have been supporting the Dark Is Beautiful Campaign since 2013 and while we must combat the various forms of discrimination based on caste, religion, gender and sexual preference, the least we can do is to end the bias based on skin colour. I felt it was time to reinvent the campaign and create a PSA that would be catchy and youth-friendly. It is our young minds who will change the public discourse around this issue and can make a tangible difference. The PSA intends to change the narrative to a more holistic celebration of the diversity. After all, we are more than 1.3 billion people and have that many shades of skin tones.”

Director of the video, Mahesh Mathai also said, “Colour bias is deep-rooted into our society and mind-sets. It needs to be recognised and called out. India is a country of a fabulous variety of ethnicities, faiths and cultural diversity. We can be proud that India’s Got Colour. Though we are doing this campaign on a shoestring budget, we also realize that our contribution to this cause faces formidable obstacles as the fairness cream industry spends crores and crores on its own marketing campaigns. We are grateful to Sangita Jindal and the JSW Group for agreeing to support the campaign and be its exclusive corporate sponsor as they too feel strongly about the issue.”

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 18:19 IST

