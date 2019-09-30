21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha

india

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST

More than 20 people were killed and 55 injured when a bus their bus overturned near Trishulia ghat in outskirts of Ambaji town of Gujarat’s Banaskantha district during heavy rain on Monday evening, officials said.

“Preliminary reports suggest 21 persons have died and 55 have been injured. Some 35 persons have been critically injured and they have been shifted to nearby hospitals,” said Banaskantha collector Sandip Sagale.

The victims were returning to Anklav in central Gujarat’s Anand district from Ambaji pilgrimage when the bus lost traction, went off the road and overturned. It had been raining in the area for the past two days.

“The private luxury bus, carrying around 70 passengers, overturned at Trishulia Ghat after the driver lost control of the vehicle due to heavy rain in the area,” said Banaskantha district SP Ajit Rajian according to PTI.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupan told local officials to provide best treatment to injured, his office said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to offer condolences.

“Devastating news from Banaskantha. I am extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an accident. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. The local administration is providing all possible help to the injured. May they recover soon,” Modi tweeted.

“Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic bus accident in Banaskantha, Gujarat. Have spoken to the state and local authorities, they are doing everything possible to help the people in need. My deepest condolences. May the injured recover at the earliest,” said Shah in the tweet.

This is the worst bus accident in Gujarat since February 2016 when a bus plunged off a bridge into Purna river in Navsari district of South Gujarat killing at least 37 people.

