News updates from Hindustan Times: Maharshtra govt directs all its officials to use Marathi in official communication and all the latest news

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 08:52 IST

Use Marathi in official communication, those violating the order to not get increment: Maharashtra govt

The Maharashtra government has directed all its departments, local authorities, officers and employees to mandatorily use Marathi language in official business. Read more

Aarogya Setu, masks must as malls to reopen in Gurugram, Faridabad today

The Haryana government has released a set of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) as malls in Gurugram and Faridabad districts are all set to reopen on Wednesday after three months amid the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

Chhattisgarh forest department to launch campaign for using bio-fertilizers after deaths of 6 elephants

After the death of six elephants in northern part of Chhattisgarh in last one month due to toxicity and electrocution, the state forest department decided to launch an awareness campaign in northern plains to encourage the usage of bio-insecticides and bio-fertilizers. Read more

Israeli PM Netanyahu signals delay in West Bank annexation plan

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that discussions with the US on his plan to annex occupied West Bank territory would continue “in the coming days”, indicating he would miss a July 1 target date for beginning the controversial process. Read more

India tour of Australia 2020: Spike in Covid-19 cases casts shadow on MCG boxing day Test

A spike in Covid-19 cases in the Australian state of Victoria has increased doubts over the India-Australia Boxing Day Test being held in its capital Melbourne, from December 26. Read more

Priyanka Chopra signs multimillion dollar deal with Amazon Prime: ‘I can do whatever language I want’

Actor and producer Priyanka Chopra is on road to bringing more desi representation to global television. As per a Variety report, she has signed a ‘two-year multimillion-dollar first-look television deal’ with Amazon. Read more

Feeding the good bacteria! Uncovering fermentation

Lockdown or no lockdown, kombucha, kefir and natural sodas are here to stay. Stay-at-home youngsters are fast catching on this trend which is healthy and is also fashionable. Read more

Watch| HT Salutes: Kolkata group who helped sex workers in Sonagacchi amid lockdown