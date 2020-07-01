Aarogya Setu, masks must as malls to reopen in Gurugram, Faridabad today

gurugram

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 08:33 IST

The Haryana government has released a set of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) as malls in Gurugram and Faridabad districts are all set to reopen on Wednesday after three months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has assigned 80 of its enforcement wing officials across its four zones to keep a lookout for possible violations.

Municipalities have been directed to “monitor compliance by undertaking regular visits” to malls and to ensure that proper sanitisation of the premises is being carried out.

Officials have also been given the power to issue challans of Rs 500 to visitors for failing to wear masks. They are also supposed to hand out five masks to violators.

Here’s what you need to know:

* Malls can open between 9am and 8pm, but cinema halls, gaming arcades and play areas for children will continue to remain closed.

* Visitors and all mall workers need to strictly follow social distancing norms and wear at all times.

* Visitors also need to install the Aarogya Setu app. Visitors above the age of 65 and below the age of 10 will not be permitted to visit shopping malls.

* Mall authorities will have to ensure that every visitor is scanned for temperature via thermal scanners as well as to ensure that hand-sanitizers are placed at all entry points.

* The mall authorities have also been directed to prevent large gatherings or congregations and to ensure that all mall employees who are at high risk, such as senior citizens, pregnant women, and those who have underlying medical conditions, are “preferably” not placed in any front-line work requiring direct interaction with the public.

* Temperature setting of all air-conditioners should be between 24-30 degrees Celsius.

* Use of escalators can be permitted if visitors travel on alternate steps.

* Valet parking can be operational provided the staff is wearing masks, and gloves, and steering wheels, door handles, car keys are properly disinfected.

* If someone tests positive, the person must be taken to a “room or area” where they can remain isolated, they must be provided with a mask and the owners must immediately inform the closest hospital or clinic, or else “call the state or district helpline”.

* The premises must be immediately disinfected if a person tests positive.

* Shopkeepers and vendors must ensure “staggering of visitors...to ensure no more than 50% seating capacity at any particular time”.

* The 50% seating capacity rule is also applicable for food courts where staff and waiters also have to wear masks and hand gloves. Seating arrangements must be made while ensuring social distancing, and “contactless mode of ordering and digital modes of payment” encouraged.

* If any violation of the guidelines issued by the Union health ministry is noticed, challans shall be issued against each violation, which will be punishable under the provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005 as well as under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.