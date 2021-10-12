News updates from Hindustan Times: Manoj Tiwari injured during protest outside Kejriwal’s home and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari injured during protest outside Kejriwal’s home

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari was injured on Tuesday while protesting near Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence against a ban on the celebration of Chhath Puja at public places because of the Covid-19 pandemic. He was rushed to the emergency wing of the Safdarjung Hospital, where he was reported to be stable. Read more

‘It returns to haunt’: Jaishankar’s veiled message to Pakistan

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday launched a thinly veiled attack on Pakistan’s support for cross-border terrorism, saying forces such as extremism, radicalisation, and violence “come back to haunt those who nurture them”. Read more

Macron announces 30-billion-euro plan to re-industrialise France

President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday announced a plan worth 30 billion euros ($35 billion) to re-industrialise France, saying the country should reclaim its crown as a global leader in innovation. Read more

'Will continue to give everything': Virat Kohli gives emotional speech at RCB dressing room - VIDEO

Virat Kohli's reign as the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain came to an end on Monday evening, as his team bowed out of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League after a tough four-wicket loss against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan get Karan Patel’s support: ‘Using the Prince to get back at the King is most cowardly act’

Television actor Karan Patel has come out in support of actor Shah Rukh Khan and his son, Aryan Khan, who was arrested in connection with a drugs case earlier this month. Karan said that Aryan was being used to target Shah Rukh. Read more

Local production of 2021 Audi Q5 begins, launch expected soon

Audi India on Tuesday announced it has started the local production of its 2021 Q5 SUV that is gearing up for a launch in the country. The Audi Q5 holds a place of prominence in the Audi SUV lineup and the latest Q5 could further help strengthen the model's popularity. Read more

Yoga at workplace: 5 exercises to de-stress at office and regain focus

We all have used our office desks to pin family pictures, our favourite munchies and pile loads of work but from now, it will witness a health twist too, courtesy these Yoga exercises that are simple to perform and help to de-stress at workplace and regain focus. Just when we Tuesday blues started to sink in, we came across some Yoga asanas that keep backaches, neck pain, muscle stiffness and joint issues at bay while we work long hours. Read more

