News updates from Hindustan Times: Millions under lockdown in 5 China cities as Coronavirus kills 25, infects 830 and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 08:54 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Coronavirus kills 25, infects 830 in China, millions under lockdown in 5 cities

The rapidly spreading novel Coronavirus has killed 25 people and sickened at least 830 people across China, the latest official statement said on Friday morning as millions in the country in five cities have been put under lockdown in an attempt to control the outbreak.

Read full story here.

Western disturbance may bring more rain, snow: IMD

A fresh western disturbance — the seventh this month — that is likely to affect the western Himalayas early next week could bring widespread snowfall and rain to the hills and plains in many parts of northern India on January 28 and 29, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s weather bulletin on Thursday.

Read full story here.

The shifting dynamics of Centre-state relationship

When India became independent from British Raj, its political map was not what it looks like today. There were provinces that were directly under British control, and there were independent princely states.

Read full story here.

Indian women leaders trolled more than those in US, UK, says report

Indian women politicians experience substantially higher online abuse than their United Kingdom and United States of America counterparts, a first-of-its-kind report that tracked digital abuse over Twitter around last year’s general elections has revealed.

Read full story here.

The Forgotten Army review: Kabir Khan’s big-budget Amazon series is a forgettable fiasco

Director Kabir Khan said in a recent interview that while he can forgive poor filmmaking, he can never forgive poor politics. The politics of his first show as a creator, Amazon Prime’s The Forgotten Army, may be above reproach, but the filmmaking certainly isn’t.

Read full story here.

Prithvi Shaw’s redemption lies in following the Sachin Tendulkar way

Ever since the emergence of a child prodigy named Sachin Tendulkar, the Mumbai cricket fraternity takes the rapid rise of its young players seriously, and often shows up at the ground to check for themselves.

Read full story here.

Happy Chinese New Year 2020: Best Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Images, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share with your loved ones

The Chinese New Year (known globally as the Lunar New Year) is the Chinese festival which celebrates the start of a new year according to the traditional Chinese calendar.

Read full story here.