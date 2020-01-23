Happy Chinese New Year 2020: Best Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Images, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share with your loved ones

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 16:35 IST

The Chinese New Year (known globally as the Lunar New Year) is the Chinese festival which celebrates the start of a new year according to the traditional Chinese calendar.

In Mainland China, the festival is normally referred to as the Spring Festival. The first day of the Chinese New Year starts on the new moon which appears between January 21 and February 20. In 2020 (the Year of the Rat), January 25, shall be the first day of the Chinese New Year.

In countries where there is a significant Chinese and Korean population, the Chinese New Year is observed as a public holiday.

Here are some wishes and quotes for the Chinese New Year which you can share with friends and family:

I wish that your friends be closer and your life be full of joy. Happy Chinese New Year!

We should welcome the new year with a fresh spirit, beaming smile and love in your heart.

May wealth and prosperity come your way. Happy Chinese New Year!

I hope the Chinese New Year brings more prosperity for you!

Please accept wishes from my side on the occasion of the Chinese New Year.

May you find peace and prosperity during this Chinese New Year.

May God’s blessings be with you always in the Chinese New Year, guiding you through all your hurdles.

Hope this new year brings with itself new opportunities for you and your family. Happy Chinese New Year!

