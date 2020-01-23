e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / More Lifestyle / Happy Chinese New Year 2020: Best Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Images, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share with your loved ones

Happy Chinese New Year 2020: Best Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Images, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share with your loved ones

Happy Chinese New Year 2020: Here are some wishes and quotes for the Chinese New Year which you can share with friends and family.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jan 23, 2020 16:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Happy Chinese New Year 2020: In countries where there is a significant Chinese and Korean population, the Chinese New Year is observed as a public holiday.
Happy Chinese New Year 2020: In countries where there is a significant Chinese and Korean population, the Chinese New Year is observed as a public holiday.(Unsplash)
         

The Chinese New Year (known globally as the Lunar New Year) is the Chinese festival which celebrates the start of a new year according to the traditional Chinese calendar.

In Mainland China, the festival is normally referred to as the Spring Festival. The first day of the Chinese New Year starts on the new moon which appears between January 21 and February 20. In 2020 (the Year of the Rat), January 25, shall be the first day of the Chinese New Year.

In countries where there is a significant Chinese and Korean population, the Chinese New Year is observed as a public holiday.

Here are some wishes and quotes for the Chinese New Year which you can share with friends and family:

I wish that your friends be closer and your life be full of joy. Happy Chinese New Year!

We should welcome the new year with a fresh spirit, beaming smile and love in your heart.

May wealth and prosperity come your way. Happy Chinese New Year!

I hope the Chinese New Year brings more prosperity for you!

Hindustantimes

Please accept wishes from my side on the occasion of the Chinese New Year.

Hindustantimes

May you find peace and prosperity during this Chinese New Year.

Hindustantimes

May God’s blessings be with you always in the Chinese New Year, guiding you through all your hurdles.

Hope this new year brings with itself new opportunities for you and your family. Happy Chinese New Year!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘World understands Pak’s double standards’, says India in latest attack on Imran Khan
‘World understands Pak’s double standards’, says India in latest attack on Imran Khan
‘Not only rights of accused’: Supreme Court on delay in hanging death row convicts
‘Not only rights of accused’: Supreme Court on delay in hanging death row convicts
‘Delhi polls a match between India and Pak’: Kapil Mishra on Twitter
‘Delhi polls a match between India and Pak’: Kapil Mishra on Twitter
‘A gentleman’: Ex-Guv Swaraj Kaushal wades into Naseeruddin Shah vs Anupam Kher
‘A gentleman’: Ex-Guv Swaraj Kaushal wades into Naseeruddin Shah vs Anupam Kher
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
MG Motor drives ZS EV at starting price of ₹19.88 lakh for pre-launch bookings
MG Motor drives ZS EV at starting price of ₹19.88 lakh for pre-launch bookings
SRK, Anand Mahindra laud Bihar teacher’s innovative maths teaching style
SRK, Anand Mahindra laud Bihar teacher’s innovative maths teaching style
trending topics
CoronavirusAnupam KherAPPSC Answer Key 2018Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose QuotesWhatsAppOBC reservationSBI Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

lifestyle