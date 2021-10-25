News updates from Hindustan Times: Mumbai airport footfall returning to pre-Covid times and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mumbai airport traffic returning to pre-Covid times with Navratri as tailwind

The footfall at the Mumbai airport is returning to pre-Covid times. During the nine-day Navratri festival, 665,985 passengers flew in and out of the airport between October 7 and October 15. Over 317,000 of them arrived at the airport and 348,740 departed it. Read more

'They not only beat them, but shredded them by ten wickets': Atherton calls India's loss to Pakistan a 'hammering'

It was a long time coming, but was worth the wait. It took Pakistan nearly three decades and 13 matches to end their barren run against India at World Cups. And what a way to do it. Led by the charismatic Babar Azam, Pakistan annihilated India by 10 wickets in their T20 World Cup opener at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday to snap their losing streak at the biggest cricketing tournament in the world. Read more

Asus VivoBook K15 OLED Review: Fantastic display, decent performance

Asus has been launching thin and light laptops with its VivoBook series in India and the company is now bringing OLED displays to the range with the recently launched Asus VivoBook K15 OLED laptop. This laptop features a good quality display with decent hardware specifications which are light to hold — the company says these laptops are aimed at a younger demographic. Read more

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based Toyota Rumion trademarked in India. Launch imminent?

Toyota Motor has filed a trademark for the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based Toyota Rumion in India, hinting that the automaker is looking at launching the MPV in the country sometime soon, and under the same name. The vehicle, which is the third rebadged Maruti Suzuki model to be sold under Toyota brand, had been recently revealed in South Africa. Read more

Kid salutes security official at Bengaluru airport. Clip wins hearts, goes viral

There are videos on the Internet that show wonderful gestures by kids. Those videos often leave people both surprised and happy. This clip involving a kid and a security official at Bengaluru airport is a fine inclusion to that list. There is a chance that the wholesome video will leave you smiling. Read more

Eat pomegranate every day to prevent diabetes, arthritis, heart disease

Pomegranate or anar, the fruit that lures with its shiny red tiny seeds that taste sweet and a little tart, is a storehouse of nutrition. Rich in phytochemicals, antioxidants and Vitamin C, pomegranate has been known for its medicinal properties since more than a thousand years. India is said to be one of the largest producers of pomegranates in the world. It is also grown in parts of the United States, Afghanistan, Russia, China, and Japan. Read more

National Film Awards 2021: Kangana Ranaut receives 4th award for Manikarnika, Panga; Manoj Bajpayee gets Best Actor

On Monday, October 25, the 67th National Film Awards ceremony took place and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu presented the awards to those who won this year. The awardees include Kangana Ranaut and Manoj Bajpayee. Read more

India's 1st indigenous aircraft carrier IAC Vikrant sets sail for 2nd sea trial

India's first indigenous aircraft carrier IAC Vikrant set sail from Kochi for its second sea trial on October 24. The warship, the largest and most complex to ever be built in India, had completed maiden sea voyage in August this year. It is likely to be inducted into the Indian Navy in August next year. After the first sea trials, the Navy had said that performance of key systems was found to be satisfactory. Watch more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON