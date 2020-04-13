News updates from Hindustan Times: Nagaland records first Covid-19 positive case and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 09:19 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Nagaland records first Covid-19 positive case; patient admitted in Assam

Nagaland recorded its first case of Covid-19 with a patient admitted in Assam’s Guwahati testing positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.

Coronavirus in India: Ministries pitch plan to balance lives, livelihood

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of striking a balance between lives and the world, the government intensified its effort to find the policy mix to implement this framework. This included the process of finalising guidelines to demarcate zones with different levels of restrictions, and restarting certain economic activities once the three-week lockdown ends on April 14.

HT Salutes: ‘Didn’t go to his village, for the sake of the city’

In the fight against the contagious coronavirus disease, some people have been tirelessly putting themselves at risk, working round the clock to keep the wheels of life moving. One such person is vegetable vendor Dhananjay Gupta who hawks his wares in the residential neighbourhood of Green Park in south Delhi . People peep out their windows and greet him from the balconies when he arrives, loudly announcing what the has for sale.

‘I sketch a lot these days, it takes my mind away from negative thoughts’

Top athletes are devising their own ways of dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. Yashasvi Jaiswal, the talented opener from Mumbai who was the top run-scorer and player of the tournament in the recently-concluded ICC U-19 World Cup in South Africa, says he sketches a lot.

Janhvi Kapoor performs Aishwarya Rai’s Salaam in throwback video

Janhvi Kapoor has been missing her dance classes as she remains confined to her residence amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, but hinted that she can practise at home as well. The actor shared a video of her performing to the song Salaam from Aishwarya Rai’s film Umrao Jaan.

Apple shares more details of its Covid-19 contact tracing tech

Apple and Google last week announced it is working together to develop contact tracing technology for Covid-19. This will be rolled out in two stages with the first one launching in May. Apple has now shared more details with The Verge on how the contact tracing tech will work.

‘NHS saved my life’: UK PM Boris Johnson after being discharged

UK Prime Minister was discharged from hospital on Sunday. Boris Johnson had contracted Covid-19, & been hospitalised on April 5. He had also spent some time in the ICU when his condition worsened. UK has reported over 78,000 Covid-19 cases so far, as per WHO. UK has had over 9,000 deaths due to the Coronavirus disease so far.

Flotsam, jetsam: Unusual treasures found on the beach

From ‘Lego Spills’ to thousands of floating rubber duckys, Rachel Lopez writes about the many ‘treasures’ the sea washes onto the shore.

