News updates from Hindustan Times: NC alleges Farooq Abdullah not allowed to leave home for prayers and all the latest news

india

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 13:03 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Farooq Abdullah prevented from leaving residence to offer prayers: National Conference

Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah has been prevented from offering prayers at Srinagar’s revered Hazratbal mosque, where a big gathering is expected for the congregational Friday noon prayers on the occasion of the Prophet Muhammad’s birth celebrations, his party said. Read more

Congress, others must apologise: Javadekar after Pakistan minister’s Pulwama attack comments

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday trained his guns on the Congress party, a day after Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry admitted his country’s role in the Pulwama attack last year. Read more

Maharashtra plans app, colour coding to control crowd in local trains

The Maharashtra government, which plans to throw open suburban trains in Mumbai and adjoining densely populated Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for all commuters soon amid the prevailing coronavirus disease (Covid-19 ) outbreak, is looking at the use of technology to prevent overcrowding in trains. Read more

Sangakkara has advice for Dhoni to get back in form ahead of IPL 2021

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, who is commentating in the IPL, feels this could just be one of those years for Dhoni when things didn’t go right. Read more

Telangana to announce electric vehicle policy today: All you need to know

Telangana is all set to announce its electric vehicle policy today. After Delhi and Gujarat, Telangana will become only the third state in India to have a comprehensive policy for electric vehicles. Read more

Kaali Khuhi movie review: Shabana Azmi’s talents are wasted on deathly dull Netflix horror film

Kaali Khuhi is a deathly dull film that doesn’t even have the decency to be bad. It’s too serious for its own good. Does it not realise that the story it’s presenting teeters on the edge of ridiculousness? Read more

PM Modi on two-day Gujarat visit; pays tribute to Keshubhai Patel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Pat at his residence in Gandhinagar on October 30. Keshubhai Patel passed away after prolonged illness in Ahmedabad on Oct 29. Watch