News updates from Hindustan Times: Nitish Kumar says no to getting students back from Kota and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times:

india

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 17:16 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion:

Nitish Kumar says no to getting students back from Kota. Then explains

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, unfazed by mounting pressure, said on Monday that his government will not be able to bring home students stuck in Rajasthan’s Kota unless the Centre revises lockdown guidelines. Read more

At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told chief ministers on Monday to focus on a graded exit from the national lockdown from May 3 and plan for a step-by-step revival of economic activity in green zones that haven’t reported Covid-19 cases. Read more

‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged a scam in the supply of rapid test kits to the government to detect coronavirus cases, saying it was beyond belief that some people were indulging in profiteering from the immeasurable suffering of millions. Read more

‘They become what they are not’: Yuvraj Singh feels young cricketers are trying too hard on social media

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has also become active on social during this quarantine phase where he is talking to several current cricketers on Instagram Live. Read more

Never Have I Ever review: Mindy Kaling’s Netflix show takes desi drama worldwide

Never Have I Ever review: Mindy Kaling’s semi-autobiographical Netflix show is part teen romance, part coming-of-age comedy, featuring an excellent performance by Poorna Jagannathan. Read more

Vivo overtakes Samsung in the Indian market, Xiaomi still on top

Vivo has shipped more smartphones than Samsung in India for the first time ever in the last quarter, according to Canalys data. Vivo’s sales to vendors nearly doubled year-on-year to 6.7 million units. That’s 20% of the market. Read more

DIY tips for better living: Use the healing powers of art to spruce up your home

Since we are all getting to spend a lot more time at home and even working from home these days, there are so many DIY tips and tricks that can uplift your space and mood. Read more

Watching this father-son duo talk about financial terms may inspire you to pick up an economics book right now

This just over two-minute-long clip was posted to Twitter on April 23. It shows the father-son duo, Kyren Gibson and Kyng Lyons Gibson, having a chat while sitting in a car. Read more

FYJC admissions: Maharashtra education department discusses challenges, possible solutions with different exam boards

Even as the state education department has announced the cancellation of the last paper of SSC exam, it now has the challenge of planning for the first year junior college (FYJC) admissions with several challenges coming up due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the lockdown. Read more

Watch: Cured Covid-19 patient Tabrez Khan explains why he donated his plasma

Covid-19 patient Tabrez Khan, who has now been cured, has volunteered to donate his plasma to help other patients. Watch it here