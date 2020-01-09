News updates from Hindustan Times: On tie-up with Raj Thackeray’s MNS, Devendra Fadnavis sees one roadblock and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 17:03 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On tie-up with Raj Thackeray’s MNS, Devendra Fadnavis sees one roadblock

Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has said that there is no scope of alliance with Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navniman Sena (MNS) since there are differences in ideologies of the two parties. Read more.

Court raps Tihar over Chandrashekhar Azad, says you knew about his ailment

Tihar jail authorities kept giving Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad “ordinary medicines” even after being made aware that he was suffering from polycythemia, a rare blood disease in which the body makes too many red blood cells, a Delhi Court has observed. Read more.

Mehbooba’s provocative remarks resulted in downgrading of J&K into union territories, says PDP leader

A senior leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s statement that none would be left to hold the Tricolour in Jammu and Kashmir if Article 370 was tampered with, resulted in downgrading of a historical and vast state into two union territories. Read more.

Chinese province of 80 million says only 17 are poor, sparks online debate

New government data claiming only 17 people in a province of 80 million remain poor has triggered an online debate in China with many ridiculing the claim and questioning the authenticity of official statistics. Read more.

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh

Actor Deepika Padukone’s latest film Chhapaak has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. The film is based on the real life story of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Read more.

Shane Warne’s baggy green sets new cricket auction record, beats Don Bradman’s cap and MS Dhoni’s bat

Former Australia leg spinner Shane Warne’s baggy green has become the most valuable cricket memorabilia in history. After the leggie made the announcement that he would be auctioning off his iconic cap to help those who have been affected by devastating bushfires in Australia, the bidding war went through the roof and bids reached $275,000 in just two hours. Read more.

Winter wonderland: 5 places to see snow this weekend

The new year has just begun, but is already looming with deadlines and exams. Take a break this weekend by travelling to one of these many snow-clad attractions. Read more.