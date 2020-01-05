News updates from Hindustan Times| ‘Oust Nitish in 2020’: Lalu Prasad has a new slogan for RJD and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 09:09 IST

‘Oust Nitish in 2020’: Lalu Prasad has a new slogan for RJD

The Rashtriya Janata Dal’s chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has given a catchy new slogan to his party’s workers for the new year. Read more here.

50-yr-old man lodged in Assam detention centre dies

Naresh Koch, a daily wager from Tinkonia Para village, who belonged to the Koch community, was apprehended and taken to the Goalpara detention centre in March 2018. Read more here.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Virat Kohli & Co. aim to hit the ground running at Guwahati

1st T20I In World T20 year: India take on Sri Lanka with a settled pace attack, bolstered by Jasprit Bumrah’s return in the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Read more here.

One month on, DU teachers’ strike continues

A month after the teachers of Delhi University announced an indefinite strike and evaluation boycott mainly to demand the regularisation of jobs, the demonstrations are continuing. Read more here.

What tidy and messy desks say about you

“If a cluttered desk is a sign of a cluttered mind”, Einstein is once supposed to have asked, “of what, then, is a messy desk?” Read more here.

On Deepika Padukone’s birthday, 11 monumental films which changed the course of her career

As Deepika Padukone turns 34 today, her more than a decade’s journey in the Hindi film industry has been phenomenal. Read more here.