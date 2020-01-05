‘Oust Nitish in 2020’: Lalu Prasad has a new slogan for RJD

The Rashtriya Janata Dal’s chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has given a catchy new slogan to his party’s workers for the new year.

Yadav, who is lodged in a jail in Ranchi in connection with the multi-crore fodder scam cases, has called for the removal of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar from the state, where assembly elections are due later this year.

The RJD leader also launched a scathing attack on the Kumar-led NDA government for its “misrule” as he mentioned the Niti Aayog’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Index report released on December 30 last year to prove his point.

“’Do Hazar Bees, Hatao Nitish’ (Oust Nitish from power in 2020),” Prasad wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Lalu’s Twitter handle is operated by his party’s leaders and family members after he was jailed in the fodder scam cases two years ago. He is lodged in Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for treatment.

“The Niti Aayog and central government have given zero marks to Nitish’s misrule by declaring it (Bihar) as the worst in the country. Please get your account of 15 years (of development) checked with them as well. Will you do something or fight it out only through posters?” the RJD leader questioned.

Bihar was adjudged as the worst performer in the SDG India Index 2019, which evaluates the progress of states and Union territories on social, economic and environmental parameters, as Kerala retained the number one rank.

“When there are no wings, one should not insist on flying. You will fall and get injured, it’s no use,” Lalu added.

The tweets by the RJD leader also come as his party and the Janata Dal(United) have indulged in a war of words through posters.

On Thursday, the JD(U) had come up with a poster depicting the erstwhile Lalu-Rabri (Devi) regime as one with “broken roads, students studying in the lantern light, bloodshed and people holding guns”.

Nitish Kumar’s party highlighted the “developmental work” of the state government and its “corruption-free” image.

The RJD shot back with its own version, which alleged scams and poor governance by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The RJD had fought the last state polls held in 2015 in alliance with the JD(U) and Congress against the Bharatiya Janata Party, which fared badly. However, Nitish Kumar switched side to the BJP-led NDA in 2017 ousting the Congress-RJD combine.

It is the largest party in the 243-seat Bihar assembly with 79 seats, followed by JD(U) with 73, BJP with 55 and Congress 27 seats.