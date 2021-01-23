IND USA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference in New Delhi. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference in New Delhi. (ANI)
News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi pays tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:55 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Great freedom fighter, true son of Mother India: PM Modi pays tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on Saturday on the 125th birth anniversary of the iconic freedom fighter as the Centre will be marking the day as Parakram Divas or a day of valour. Read more

India vaccinates more than a million in a week. Where do other nations stand

More than 1.27 million healthcare workers have been vaccinated in the last seven days since the launch of the Covid-19 vaccination program on January 16, the Union health ministry has said. Read more

Republic Day parade full dress rehearsal today: Check traffic advisory here

Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory for Saturday when a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade will take place as it restricted vehicular movement around central Delhi until the parade is over. Read more

Ten gram sabhas object to mining in Chhattisgarh's biodiversity rich forest

Ten gram sabhas from Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, mainly consisting of people from the Gond tribe, have raised objections to Centre’s intention to acquire 712.072 hectares (ha) of land for mining in Madanpur South coal block. A large part of the land to be acquired is in the biodiversity rich Hasdeo Arand region. Read more

Kay Kay Menon reveals first look of Special OPS spinoff, a 'universe' is planned

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey will spearhead an entire 'universe' of Special OPS shows, poised to kick off with Special OPS season 1.5: The Himmat Story - a spin-off series featuring Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh. Read more

'Kohli messaged around 12:30 am the night we were bowled out for 36': India fielding coach reveals 'mission Melbourne'

Virat Kohli might have gone on paternity leave after the first Test in Adelaide but before leaving he was a part of the core group that derived the plan for a comeback in the next Test against Australia in Melbourne, in fielding coach R Sridhar’s words, ‘Mission Melbourne’. Read more

Kajol’s luxe boho look in chiffon cape with sleeves is fashion inspo for weekend

Marking her web debut with Netflix film Tribhanga, Kajol has once again left fans in awe as she essays a headstrong woman of one dysfunctional family who has the courage of conviction to own her decisions. Read more

Watch: Have you seen Serena Williams’ new ‘training partner’? It’s her daughter

A video of Serena Williams training with her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is one of those cutest things you will see on the Internet today. Shared on the celebrated tennis player’s Instagram profile, the video has now won people over. Watch

'New UK variant of coronavirus may be more deadly': Boris Johnson

UK PM Boris Johnson said that the new virus variant may have higher mortality. "The variant that was first identified in London and the South East may be associated with a higher degree of mortality," Johnson said. Watch

Snow leopard density in the state ranges from 0.08 to 0.37 individuals per 100 square kilometres. (WII/HT Archive)
Snow leopard density in the state ranges from 0.08 to 0.37 individuals per 100 square kilometres. (WII/HT Archive)
india news

Survey estimates 73 snow leopards in Himachal Pradesh

PTI, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:14 AM IST
Camera trapping surveys were conducted at 10 sites to representatively sample all the strata i.e. high, low and unknown.
Huge signboards with pictures of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose put up at a railing along a road, on the eve of his 125th birth anniversary, in Kolkata.(PTI)
Huge signboards with pictures of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose put up at a railing along a road, on the eve of his 125th birth anniversary, in Kolkata.(PTI)
india news

Parakram Diwas: Remembering Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:02 AM IST
Netaji built a force known as the Azad Hind Fauj (Indian National Army) giving the slogan of “Dilli Chalo”. Thousands of soldiers of his 60,000-strong army sacrificed their lives for the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference in New Delhi. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference in New Delhi. (ANI)
india news

Mallya, 65, has gone through and exhausted the full legal procedures available to him to fight the Indian government's effort to extradite him to India to face charges of defrauding a consortium of banks of more than a billion dollars. (AP Photo)
Mallya, 65, has gone through and exhausted the full legal procedures available to him to fight the Indian government's effort to extradite him to India to face charges of defrauding a consortium of banks of more than a billion dollars. (AP Photo)
india news

Vijay Mallya appeals to Home Secretary Patel for another route to stay in the UK

ANI, London
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:19 AM IST
He remains out on bail awaiting the UK Home Secretary Patel formally signing off on the extradition.
A worker paints Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue ahead of his birth anniversary celebrations in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
A worker paints Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue ahead of his birth anniversary celebrations in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi pays tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:38 AM IST
PM Modi will be celebrating the iconic freedom fighter’s birthday in Kolkata and will attend two programmes, one at the National Library and other at Victoria Memorial Hall, during his day-long visit.
Farmers listen to their leader as they continue to block highway leading to Delhi in protest against new farm laws, at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, India,(AP)
Farmers listen to their leader as they continue to block highway leading to Delhi in protest against new farm laws, at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, India,(AP)
india news

LIVE: Farmers at Singhu border allege bid to infiltrate, spark violence

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:05 AM IST
The farmers have reiterated their plan to carry out a Tractor Rally on Republic Day in Delhi. The rally in the national capital will run at the same time as Republic Day celebrations on January 26.
The villagers laid a trap for the leopard since it used to stray in the area,(HT FILE PHOTO.)
The villagers laid a trap for the leopard since it used to stray in the area,(HT FILE PHOTO.)
india news

Five held in Kerala for killing leopard and eating its meat

By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:59 AM IST
  • Shocked forest officials said killing of wild animals such as leopard does occur but this was the first time that they heard that its meat was consumed by humans.
Naval Marching contingent, followed by other contingents during the Republic Day parade, at Rajpath, in New Delhi.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Naval Marching contingent, followed by other contingents during the Republic Day parade, at Rajpath, in New Delhi.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news

Republic Day parade full dress rehearsal today: Check traffic advisory here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:55 AM IST
The parade rehearsal will start at 9.50am from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to the National Stadium. India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday.
State election commissioner (SEC) Ramesh Kumar rejected the state government's appeal and announced that he would go ahead with initiating the election process(PTI file photo. Representative image)
State election commissioner (SEC) Ramesh Kumar rejected the state government’s appeal and announced that he would go ahead with initiating the election process(PTI file photo. Representative image)
india news

Local Body elections: Andhra govt, state poll panel at loggerheads

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:26 AM IST
In the morning, the Supreme Court rejected a special leave petition (SLP) filed by the state government challenging the Thursday’s state high court order giving a green signal to the SEC to go ahead with the local body elections.
Five of the six deceased have been identified, the official said, adding that most of them are from neighbouring Assam.(HT Archives. Representative image)
Five of the six deceased have been identified, the official said, adding that most of them are from neighbouring Assam.(HT Archives. Representative image)
india news

6 killed in illegal Meghalaya coal mine, case filed against employer

By David Laitphlang, Shillong
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:17 AM IST
The accident happened at a mining site the tri-junction of Dienshalalu, Sarkari and Rymbai villages on Thursday night, Deputy Commissioner E Kharmalki.
Party functionaries pointed out that the election to the post of the president will be a by-election because the president will just be seen to be completing the term of the Congress president who took over in 2017 for a five-year term.
Party functionaries pointed out that the election to the post of the president will be a by-election because the president will just be seen to be completing the term of the Congress president who took over in 2017 for a five-year term.
india news

New Congress president’s term could end in 2022

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:14 AM IST
The electorate for Congress president in the by-election are AICC delegates, pointed out two leaders who asked not to be named. “So in June, when the elections are now scheduled, the president will be elected by AICC meeting with the participation of 1500-2000 members.”
Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in an impasse all along the LAC in East Ladakh for the past eight months. The two sides have held eight rounds of talks, but not been able to arrive at a workable mechanism for de-escalation and disengagement.(PTI Photo)
Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in an impasse all along the LAC in East Ladakh for the past eight months. The two sides have held eight rounds of talks, but not been able to arrive at a workable mechanism for de-escalation and disengagement.(PTI Photo)
india news

Indian intel spots Chinese spies along LAC, cautions army to stay alert

By Shishir Gupta
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:35 AM IST
While the South Block is tight-lipped about the issue, intelligence agencies have been able to spot movement of entities in the Daulet Beg Oldi (DBO) sector near Karakoram, the contested points on banks of Pangong Tso and across the LAC in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.
The portions of the chat referred by the Congress pertain to the 2019 Pulwama attack and India's retaliation.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
The portions of the chat referred by the Congress pertain to the 2019 Pulwama attack and India’s retaliation.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
india news

Congress wants JPC to probe Arnab Goswami's WhatsApp chat transcripts

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:57 AM IST
The transcripts between the editor-in-chief of Republic TV and the ex-CEO of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (Barc) were a part of a Mumbai Police probe into an alleged television ratings scam.
Registered Nurse Khadija Finger cares for an intubated patient in the coronavirus intensive care unit at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas,(AP)
Registered Nurse Khadija Finger cares for an intubated patient in the coronavirus intensive care unit at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas,(AP)
india news

LIVE: India records 14,256 fresh cases, 152 fatalities in the last 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:43 AM IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the new UK strain of coronavirus may be linked to higher mortality. France surpassed 3 million infections amid warnings of a third lockdown.
August 5 was a black day in the history of our country. It destroyed the trust that people of Jammu & Kashmir had placed while choosing to be a part of this country, said Mufti. (Waseem Andrabi/ HT Photo)
August 5 was a black day in the history of our country. It destroyed the trust that people of Jammu & Kashmir had placed while choosing to be a part of this country, said Mufti. (Waseem Andrabi/ HT Photo)
india news

Follow my father’s ideology... he’d never, ever give up on idea of India: Mufti

By Harinder Baweja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:47 AM IST
A former ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mehbooba Mufti, who heads the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), also spent the maximum time under detention before being freed in October 2020.
