News updates from HT: PM Modi to visit Italy, UK to attend G-20 Summit, COP-26 from Oct 29 and all the latest news

PM Modi to visit Italy, UK to attend G-20, COP-26 conference, to hold bilateral meetings on sidelines: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rome in Italy and Glasgow in the UK between October 29 and November 2 to attend the G-20 summit and the world leaders’ summit of the COP-26 conference respectively, the ministry of external affairs said on Sunday. Read more

Shiv Sena rues ‘attempts’ to malign Savarkar, BJP accuses it of hypocrisy

In the backdrop of state energy minster and Congress leader Nitin Raut and Union defence minister Rajnath Singh's recent statements over Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Shiv Sena has contended that there has been a deliberate attempt to malign Savarkar’s name and portray him as a villain. The party has also stated that Savarkar’s mercy plea was a tactical move so that he could continue his freedom fight further. Read more

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli or Ishan Kishan? Gautam Gambhir names his picks for India openers

As India gear up for their opening contest of the T20 World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan, there is one question in everyone's minds - who will open the batting for Virat Kohli's team. While Kohli batted brilliantly as an opener in the Indian Premier League UAE leg, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul also proved their mettle in the IPL in the same role, and in the warm-up games. Read more

Hansal Mehta demands Sameer Wankhede's resignation amid new allegations against him in Aryan Khan case

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has shared his thoughts on the latest allegations against the Narcotics Control Bureau and its zonal director, Sameer Wankhede. Hansal has demanded that Wankhede should resign until the allegations against him are proven wrong. Read more

WhatsApp chats deleted? Here’s how to recover them, but there’s a problem

WhatsApp chats deleted by you? And you want them back? You have a problem on your hands. However, even if you accidentally deleted an important WhatsApp chat thread or message, there is a way to retrieve them, but there is a catch. So, you need to be careful. If you want to get your messages back after deleting them, check these steps to recover deleted messages on your smartphone. Read more

Constable saves elderly woman trying to board moving train. Watch

If you follow the official Twitter handle of Indian Railways, chances are you have seen the different posts that warn people to not board or de-board a moving train. Still, contrary to the caution, there are people who try to do just that and often end up risking their lives. Just like this incident involving an elderly woman that took place at a station in Mumbai. A video of the incident shows how the woman slipped while trying to board a moving train but thankfully was rescued by a constable present at the platform. Read more

Mrunal Thakur is feeling devilish in printed crop top and skirt for new shoot

Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur's sartorial sense has evolved with time, and each look manages to floor the fashion police. The star turned muse for designer Anamika Khanna recently and shared several pictures of herself dressed in one of Khanna's creations on Instagram. She chose a grey printed crop top and skirt set in the photos, giving fans a contemporary party look for Diwali 2021. Read more

