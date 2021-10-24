Hansal Mehta demands Sameer Wankhede's resignation amid new allegations against him in Aryan Khan case

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has shared his thoughts on the latest allegations against the Narcotics Control Bureau and its zonal director, Sameer Wankhede. Hansal has demanded that Wankhede should resign until the allegations against him are proven wrong.

“Sameer Wankhede must resign until these (serious) charges are disproved. Why should the onus of proving innocence only be upon those he arrests,” he wrote in a tweet.

A witness in the Aryan Khan drugs case has alleged that he was made to sign 9-10 blank pages by Wankhede and that he also heard murmurs of large transactions. A video of the witness Prabhakar Sail, in which he said he was the driver of KP Gosavi, surfaced online on Sunday. Gosavi is the same person whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral after the latter was detained by the NCB.

Prabhakar Sail has claimed that he is 'scared of Wankhede'. He also claimed in the video that he was there with KP Gosavi on the night the raid took place and his signatures were taken on blank papers by the NCB officials. "There was discussion of bribe to Sameer Wankhede," he said in Marathi in the now-viral video. He also said he collected ₹50 lakh in cash.

Previously, Hansal had voiced his support for Aryan and his father, actor Shah Rukh Khan. “It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgments before the law takes its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @srk,” he had written in a tweet.

Aryan was arrested on October 3 after the NCB made an alleged drug bust on a cruise ship off the shore of Mumbai. Aryan was arrested, along with a few others, and he has not been granted bail in the case.