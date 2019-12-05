News updates from Hindustan Times: PNB case accused Nirav Modi declared fugitive economic offender and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 13:12 IST

Nirav Modi declared fugitive economic offender

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Thursday declared jeweller Nirav Modi as a fugitive economic offender (FEO) under a new act enabling the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to begin confiscating his properties in India, the UK and UAE.

Govt clueless on economy, says Chidambaram at first press briefing after release

Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Thursday launched a scathing attack at the BJP-led national coalition’s handling of the economy, underscoring that the government had been unable to correctly diagnose the problems. He addressed his first press conference after being released from jail on bail in the INX Media case.

‘Not allowed to enter assembly’: Bengal governor hits out at Mamata govt’

Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is involved in a power tussle with chief minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday alleged that he was stopped from entering the state assembly. Later he entered the Assembly premises through Gate no 4, meant for media persons and officials.

1984 riots could have been avoided if Gujral’s advice was heeded: Manmohan Singh

The riots that followed the assassination of Indira Gandhi in 1984 could have been avoided had the late Inder Kumar Gujral’s advice to call in the army at the earliest to tackle the violence had been heeded, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Wednesday at a function to mark the 100th birth anniversary of Gujral, one of his predecessors.

Nick Jonas praises Priyanka Chopra after she wins UNICEF award

Priyanka Chopra won all-round praise for winning UNICEF’s Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award, with the loudest applause coming from her husband Nick Jonas.

Race to the top: Kohli, Rohit set to resume battle in Hyderabad

India skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma are set to reignite their battle to the top when the illustrious duo take to the field against West Indies in upcoming T20I series starting Friday. Team India are scheduled to play three T20Is and as many ODIs against West Indies in a month-long tour for the visitors.

Chanel celebrates its artisans in glimmering Paris show

Chanel brought its itinerant off-season fashion show the “arts and crafts,” with its swath of VIPs including Penelope Cruz and Marion Cotillard, back to home ground in Paris on Wednesday to mark its first collection since Karl Lagerfeld died earlier this year.

