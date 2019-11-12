News updates from Hindustan Times: Post-Ayodhya verdict, UP government reviews security of 59 people and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 12:52 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Post-Ayodhya verdict, UP government reviews security of 59 people

The Uttar Pradesh government has revised the security of 59 persons, including litigants and religious leaders associated with Ayodhya title suit, days after the Supreme Court decided the case handing over the disputed land to Hindus while ruling that Muslims must get a 5-acre alternative plot.

NCP, Cong decision will be collective, says Ajit Pawar as deadline set by governor nears

Amid reports that the Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar was willing to “wait it out” before staking claim to form the government in Maharashtra, his nephew and senior party leader Ajit Pawar said whatever decision is taken by his party and pre-poll ally Congress will be ‘collective’.

Jharkhand NDA in turmoil as allies AJSU, BJP announce candidates for same seats

The National Democratic Alliance in Jharkhand seemed headed for a split as the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) Party on Monday released its first list of 11 candidates, which includes names for three constituencies for which its senior ally BJP has already announced candidates.

UK academics protest as Cambridge scholar told to go back to India

Hundreds of academics, students and activists have signed an open letter to lobby the UK Home Office to reconsider its decision to deny a University of Cambridge scholar permanent residency in the UK for spending too much time in India, which she says was essential for fieldwork and research.

Sonia ‘on board’ but Pawar may ‘wait’ for more clarity before NCP approaches Raj Bhavan

NCP chief Sharad Pawar was willing to “wait it out” before staking claim to form government in Maharashtra said a Congress leader privy to discussions between the allies.

India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli and Co request for special practice session in Indore to prepare for Day-Night Test

India are scheduled to play their historic Day-Night Test in Kolkata but the hosts are leaving no stones unturned in Indore to prepare themselves for pink ball test.

Tanhaji poster: After Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar shares Ajay Devgn’s look, wishes him on his 100th film

As Ajay Devgn gets ready to present his 100th film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, his Bollywood friends are lining up to support him. After Shah Rukh Khan shared a new poster of Ajay as Tanhaji, Akshay Kumar has now given us the first good look at him as the Maratha general.

The independence of TN Seshan | HT editorial

TN Seshan, India’s former chief election commissioner (CEC), who redefined how the largest democratic exercise in the world was conducted, died on Sunday.

