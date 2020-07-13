News updates from Hindustan Times: Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt over rising Covid-19 cases and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 16:50 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Priyanka slams UP govt over rising Covid-19 cases, says ‘no logic behind weekend baby pack of lockdown’

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.Read more

After party meet, Gehlot and MLAs head to resort as Sachin Pilot holds firm

The twists and turns in Rajasthan potboiler are far from over, and the latest in it is the Congress MLAs being bused to a resort to keep the flock together. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot is also reported to have boarded the bus along with his legislators.Read more

‘Tax us substantially’: Over 80 global millionaires’ solution for tackling Covid-19

The millionaires, mostly based in the United States and the United Kingdom, say in the open letter that raising the taxes will adequately fund health systems, schools, and security through a permanent tax increase on the wealthiest people on the planet, ‘people like us’. Read more

England vs West Indies: Nasser Hussain points out hosts’ weakness with the bat as main reason for loss at Southampton

West Indies’ thrilling win over England in the opening Test of the three-match series in Southampton might be good news for cricket in general but for the hosts it is yet another reminder of their problems with the bat. Read more

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek are stable, do not require aggressive treatment: hospital sources

Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, who were admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for coronavirus, are “clinically stable”, hospital sources said on Monday. Read more

Body Positivity: The movement on a mission to change the way we see ourselves

The Body Positivity Movement is rooted in people’s want and need to be able to accept themselves and those around them as they are rather than what popular media would like us to be. Read more

Google for India 2020 key announcements: $10bln Digitization fund, Prasar Bharti tie-up, and more

Company CEO Sundar Pichai along with Sanjay Gupta - country head and vice president and others made the announcements. Read more

Watch | Support pours in for Gujarat cop Sunita Yadav who took on minister’s son

The constable had stopped a car which was out during curfew time. A youth in the car then called the minister’s son who arrived at the spot and got into an argument with the constable. Social media has been abuzz with messages in support of the constable. Watch the video for more details. Watch the video here