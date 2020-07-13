e-paper
Priyanka slams UP govt over rising Covid-19 cases, says 'no logic behind weekend baby pack of lockdown'

Priyanka slams UP govt over rising Covid-19 cases, says ‘no logic behind weekend baby pack of lockdown’

Gandhi also listed out the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh in the last three days.

india Updated: Jul 13, 2020 16:44 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI)
         

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. The Congress general secretary questioned the logic behind the 55-hour-long lockdown in the state which came to an end today at 5 am. Gandhi described it as the weekend “baby pack” of the lockdown.

“No one has understood the logic of the weekend lockdown and efforts are on to hide failures,” she tweeted.

She also listed out the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh in the last three days.

Uttar Pradesh was under a strict lockdown over the weekend keeping in view the rise in coronavirus cases in the state. The lockdown kicked off from 10 pm on Friday and remained in place till 5 am today. The Yogi Adityanath government, however, described it as an imposition of curbs on certain activities to keep the spread of virus under check. Barring essential services, everything else was shut across the state.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday issued unlock guidelines for the state and announced that all markets will be allowed to remain open from Monday to Friday while the sanitisation process will be carried out over the weekends. The chief minister also directed the administration to be alert to the Covid-19 situation in Kanpur, Varanasi, Baliya, Kushinagar and Deoria.

According to the latest data issued by the state health department, Uttar Pradesh has reported record 1,654 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours pushing the tally to over 38,000 cases. The Covid-19 death toll in the state has reached 955 with 21 more fatalities in 24 hours.

After party meet, Gehlot and MLAs head to resort as Sachin Pilot holds firm
‘Tax us substantially’: Over 80 global millionaires’ solution for tackling Covid-19
‘No logic behind weekend baby pack of lockdown’: Priyanka slams UP govt
Google announces $10 billion investment to digitise India, PM Modi lauds effort
‘Zero tolerance’: Army chief on ceasefire violations by Pak, terrorists infiltration
Suspecting husband of having an affair, woman blocks his car on road
Felt like Amitabh Bachchan: When Kaif returned home after Lord’s heroics
Support pours in for Gujarat cop Sunita Yadav who took on minister’s son
