News updates from Hindustan Times: Punjab sees sharp rise in farm fires and all the latest news

3,032 blazes in just one day: Punjab sees sharp rise in number of farm fires

With nearly 70% of paddy harvest completed in Punjab, the hinterland of the state is seeing a sharp rise in the number of farm fires, with 3,032 separate blazes reported on Thursday. Read more

₹ 63 lakh cash, jewellery found after raids on dry fruits traders

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Friday said the Income Tax Department detected unaccounted cash of ₹63 lakh and jewellery worth over two crore after it recently raided people engaged in dry fruits trade in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. Read more

T20 World Cup: What do Kohli's India need to do against Scotland to improve their chances of qualifying for semifinals

India's Super 12 clash against Scotland on Friday holds plenty of significance. Like the game against Afghanistan two evenings ago, the outcome of the India vs Scotland game will determine whether the Men in Blue can progress into the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. Read more

Sooryavanshi movie review: Akshay Kumar's high-octane action film is your Diwali gift this year

Finally releasing after 19 months, Sooryavanshi is nothing short of a celebration of mainstream Hindi cinema, bringing back whistles and cheers to a theatre after a long time. Sooryavanshi is fuelled by director Rohit Shetty's trademark action and Akshay Kumar brings it in abundance. Read more

Best and worst foods for your teeth

Your oral health depends a lot on your food choices. While sugar-laden food and eatables that stick to the teeth for long deteriorate your dental health, whole fruits, calcium and protein-rich foods and vegetables help in cleaning teeth, preventing cavities, as well as providing essential nutrients to your pearly whites. Read more

US lawmakers introduce bill to make Diwali a federal holiday | Watch

The United States of America plans to make Diwali a nationally recognised federal holiday. Three Democratic lawmakers announced introducing a bill in the US Congress on Wednesday. Watch more

