News updates from Hindustan Times: Puri wishes luck to AI women pilots and all the latest news

Way to go, tweets Hardeep Puri as Air India flight, piloted by women, takes off

Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday conveyed his congratulations to Air India's all-women cockpit crew as the national carrier's first non-stop flight connecting San Francisco to Bengaluru took off. Read more

CBI arrests 2 for sale, purchase of child pornography over Instagram

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested two persons in a case related to alleged sale/purchase of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) over Instagram and other social media platforms, officials said on Sunday. Read more

Covid-19 vaccination: 23 government departments collaborate for smooth drive

All government departments are gearing up for the massive vaccination drive beginning from January 16, which as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said will be the world's biggest Covid-19 vaccination drive Read more

With EVs in focus, NHAI ties up with EESL to set up EV charging network in India

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Power have stepped up efforts to improve EV infrastructure across the country. Read more

Racial attack on India players again, a group of fans removed from SCG stands; CA issues apology

A group of spectators were asked to leave after Indian team complained of another incident of racial abuse on Day 4 in ongoing third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. Read more

Kangana Ranaut says Taapsee has ‘dedicated her whole existence to impersonate’ her, compares herself to Amitabh Bachchan

Kangana Ranaut has once again reignited her battle with Taapsee Pannu. The Judgementall Hai Kya actor shared a fan post claiming Taapsee's latest magazine photoshoot a copy of Kangana's pose and called it "impressive". Read more

Sonakshi Sinha does cardio at home by skipping rope, here are its benefits

If you have no will to dress up in athleisure wear and hit the gym, Sonakshi Sinha is your knight in shining armour as she shows how to get your cardio done at home. Read more

Stunning pics of trains passing through different parts of India will amaze you

India is a country that is full of incredibly beautiful places. From beautiful mountain ranges to stunning deserts, the nation has it all. Read more

Watch | ‘There is a cartel in the cement and steel industry’: Nitin Gadkari