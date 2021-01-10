Sonakshi Sinha does cardio at home by skipping rope, here are its benefits
- ‘No gym no problem!’: Sonakshi Sinha pushes fans to not skip grind and instead skip on a rope at home as it is a cardio exercise that burns many calories in a short time and is a full body workout. Read benefits of it inside
If you have no will to dress up in athleisure wear and hit the gym, Sonakshi Sinha is your knight in shining armour as she shows how to get your cardio done at home. Pushing fans to not skip grind and instead skip on a rope at home, the Bollywood actor inspired us to perform the cardio exercise that burns many calories in a short time and is a full body workout.
Taking to her social media handle recently, Sonakshi shared a video that features her silhouette and gives a glimpse of her intense exercise session. Donning a black halter spaghetti top paired with black Yoga pants in some clips and a casual black tee in another, Sonakshi completed her sporty look with a pair of contrasting orange-coloured running shoes.
Pulling back her two braids into two top knots to keep her hair off the face during the rigorous workout session, the diva warmed up first before taking a skipping rope in hand. Standing against the light, Sonakshi skipped the rope while facing in different directions and we are too charged up to not follow.
She captioned the video, “No gym no problem! SKIP. (Not the workout)” sic.
Benefits:
Skipping the rope not only tones the calves and tightens the core but also builds the body’s stamina and improves one’s coordination and lung capacity. It aides in weight loss as an average-sized person might even burn more than 10 calories a minute by jumping rope.
It decrease the risk of a stroke or other heart diseases as jumping rope makes the heart stronger and elevates it to a higher intensity than before. This weight-bearing exercise can also help stave off osteoporosis by improving bone density.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit Nene cycles her way to cardiovascular fitness, check benefits here
- Madhuri Dixit Nene’s adorable video of cycling alongside her dog are all the weekend vibes we need to be happy this World Laughter Day. Read on to know the benefits of cycling and pedal your way to a healthy and fit lifestyle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Head outdoors to keep lockdown blues at bay, suggests study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonakshi Sinha does cardio at home by skipping rope, here are its benefits
- ‘No gym no problem!’: Sonakshi Sinha pushes fans to not skip grind and instead skip on a rope at home as it is a cardio exercise that burns many calories in a short time and is a full body workout. Read benefits of it inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study of circadian clock shows 'Junk DNA' plays key role in regulating rhythms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Focusing on diversion yields positive results for youth with behavioural issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over half of the people using cannabis for pain face withdrawal symptoms: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Most hospitalised Covid patients have at least one symptom months after illness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: Over half of people use cannabis for pain experience multiple withdrawals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Incorporating unhealthy food to healthy diet diminishes positive effects: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study suggests Pfizer vaccine works against virus variant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Farhan Akhtar: Every time the actor made us want to get fitter
- Farhan Akhtar turned 47 today. The actor, director, screenwriter and playback singer has time and again inspired us with his body transformation. Here's looking at him sweating it out in the gym and inspiring us to start the New Year on a fitter note.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lesser trans fat, more health benefits! Experts hail new move
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study finds commonly used blood pressure medications safe for Covid-19 patients
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cutting Covid-19 infectious period even by one day could prevent millions of cases: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany records more than 1,100 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours as concerns over mutated strain rises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox