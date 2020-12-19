News updates from Hindustan Times: Railways ministry denies reports of no waiting list by 2024 and all the latest news

india

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 16:56 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Railways ministry denies reports of no waiting list by 2024

As several news reports claimed that the railways is planning to do way with the provision of waiting lists from 2024, the ministry on Saturday clarified that it is not doing away with waiting lists. On the contrary, it is taking measures so that no passenger is allotted to the waiting list. Read more

Mayawati again seeks withdrawal of new farm laws

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday reiterated her demand that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre should withdraw the three contentious farm reform laws that have triggered protests by farmers. Read more

When I was Covid-19 positive, Amit Shah called me twice, says Suvendu Adhikari, recalls his first meeting with Shah

The cynosure of Amit Shah’s public address in Medinipur was former Trinamool heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari who officially joined the BJP on Saturday. As he started addressing the crowd ar Midnapore College Ground, Amit Shah himself said the star of today’s show was Adhikari. Read more

Congress to hold Chintan Shivir to discuss way ahead: Leaders after key meet

A crucial meeting between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and dissenters along with senior leaders on Saturday decided to hold a ‘Chintan Shivir’ (brainstorming session) to discuss the way forward and steps needed to strengthen the party. Read more

‘Attempting to cover up’: 5 key findings by US senators after Boeing 737 Max crashes

Boeing officials “inappropriately coached” test pilots during efforts to recertify 737 Max aircraft after they were grounded in March 2019 following two fatal crashes that killed 346 people, US Senate investigators said in a report. A simulator test was conducted for over a year by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as a part of the recertification process to ensure that the aircraft could fly safely. Read more

India vs Australia: Hazlewood, Cummins star in Australia’s sensational comeback win in pink-ball Test

Australia pacers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins scripted a sensational 8-wicket comeback win for their team as they left the India batting order stunned early on in the first session on Day 3 of the first Test in Adelaide. Indian bowlers had done well to bowl out the hosts for 191 in the first innings, and to give their side a solid 62-run lead at the end of play on Friday. But Hazlewood and Cummins weaved their magic to ensure they do not let the visitors take a heavy lead. Read more

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar’s wedding card reveals all about their ‘lockdown love story’. Watch

Gauahar Khan, who is all set to the knot with beau Zaid Darbar on December 25, has finally shared her digital wedding card with the hashtag #GAZAbkahaiDin. The video reveals all about their ‘lockdown love story’, from how they fell in love to the marriage proposal. Read more

Healthcare workers celebrate arrival of Covid-19 vaccine by dancing. Uplifting video goes viral

Healthcare workers have been at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19. Now, with many vaccines getting approvals from different governing bodies across the globe and rollouts beginning in certain countries, it seems like this battle is finally approaching its end. Read more

Watch: DRDO successfully test-fires ATAGS Howitzer at Odisha’s Balasore

DRDO successfully test-fired its Advanced Tower Artillery Gun System Howitzer. It tracked the target accurately and successfully at Odisha’s Balasore firing range. Watch here