Railways ministry denies reports of no waiting list by 2024, issues clarification

india

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 16:33 IST

As several news reports claimed that the railways is planning to do way with the provision of waiting lists from 2024, the ministry on Saturday clarified that it is not doing away with waiting lists. On the contrary, it is taking measures so that no passenger is allotted to the waiting list.

The ministry said that addressing the availability constraints, efforts are being made to increase the capacity to make trains available on demand that would “reduce the possibility of passengers getting waitlisted” but this does not mean that there will be no waiting lists,

The document explained that the provision of the waitlist is there when the demand for travellers for a given train surpasses the number of berths or seats available on the train. “The provision is not being done away. Waitlist is a provision which acts as a buffer to mitigate the fluctuations in demand and availability,” the government clarification added.

National Rail Plan is a long-term strategic plan aimed at increasing the infrastructural capacity of the railways.

The plan is being circulated amongst various ministries for their views now. The railways plans to finalize the plan by January 2021. The ministry also said that for successful implementation of the plan, it will be looking to engage with the private sector, PSUs, state governments and Original Equipment Manufacturers(OEM)/industries.