News updates from Hindustan Times: Rajasthan speeds up work to set up Barmer oil refinery and all the latest news
Rajasthan’s Barmer oil refinery to start by 2022, investors assured
The Rajasthan government has sped up the work to set up Barmer oil refinery while developing the area around it as the petroleum chemicals and petrochemical investment region (PCPIR). Read more
CBI raids FCI godowns in Punjab, Haryana after complaints of irregularities
The Central Bureau of Investigation conducted surprise checks at 20 Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns in Punjab and Haryana on Friday after getting a number of complaints regarding alleged irregularities, officials said. Read more
From 'insult to National Flag' to farm laws: 10 quotes of Ram Nath Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind in his address to the joint session of Parliament mentioned the Capital violence that took place in Delhi on January 26. Read more
Ind vs Eng: 'India won't outspin us,' Jofra Archer reveals why matches ‘will not be one-sided’
India will host England for a full-fledged tour in February and March. The first Test of the tour will begin on February 5th with India and England locking horns in Chennai. Read more
Recipe: Paint your Friday ruby red with these tantalising raspberry tartlets
Our passion for desserts has only grown stronger in the Covid-19 lockdown courtesy hours of idling at home that became our base for work and play this past year. Read more
Nobel Laureate in Chemistry who failed the subject in school shares his story
Almost everyone has a subject (or subjects) that they didn't particularly enjoy studying in school. Read more
Watch: Ex-vice president Hamid Ansari on Parliament impasse: 'It's getting ugly'
Odisha Police: 894 missing children rescued in in eight days
Indian Railways introduces smart windows, coupe doors in Howrah-Delhi Rajdhani
Fresh turf war in Haryana as farmers resume toll plaza protests; forces deployed
- In Panipat, protesting farmers resumed their protest at the toll plaza in the district on NH 44 and opened the barriers, allowing free passage of vehicles
President Kovind lauds Centre for 'timely decision' during pandemic
Mumbai locals open for all from February 1 with timing restrictions
‘National flag, R-Day insulted’: President Kovind on January 26 violence
Sikkim asks schools to introduce 11 local languages in curriculum
Serum Institute applies for bridging trial approval for Novavax Covid vaccine
Kunal Kamra refuses to apologise for tweet against Supreme Court
Next decade crucial, MPs must hold talks accordingly: PM Modi at Budget session
'There have been 4-5 mini budgets in 2020,' PM Modi says ahead of Budget session
Who are Rakesh Tikait and Naresh Tikait? All you need to know
Srinagar temperature plunges to - 7.7 degree C; snowfall likely in Feb 1st week
- Since December, the Valley has witnessed back to back snowfall and the entire Kashmir division was gripped in a cold wave with sub-zero temperatures freezing water bodies and portions of the Dal Lake.
