News updates from Hindustan Times: Rajasthan speeds up work to set up Barmer oil refinery and all the latest news

Rajasthan’s Barmer oil refinery to start by 2022, investors assured

The Rajasthan government has sped up the work to set up Barmer oil refinery while developing the area around it as the petroleum chemicals and petrochemical investment region (PCPIR). Read more

CBI raids FCI godowns in Punjab, Haryana after complaints of irregularities

The Central Bureau of Investigation conducted surprise checks at 20 Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns in Punjab and Haryana on Friday after getting a number of complaints regarding alleged irregularities, officials said. Read more

From 'insult to National Flag' to farm laws: 10 quotes of Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind in his address to the joint session of Parliament mentioned the Capital violence that took place in Delhi on January 26. Read more

Ind vs Eng: 'India won't outspin us,' Jofra Archer reveals why matches ‘will not be one-sided’

India will host England for a full-fledged tour in February and March. The first Test of the tour will begin on February 5th with India and England locking horns in Chennai. Read more

Recipe: Paint your Friday ruby red with these tantalising raspberry tartlets

Our passion for desserts has only grown stronger in the Covid-19 lockdown courtesy hours of idling at home that became our base for work and play this past year. Read more

Nobel Laureate in Chemistry who failed the subject in school shares his story

Almost everyone has a subject (or subjects) that they didn't particularly enjoy studying in school. Read more

Watch: Ex-vice president Hamid Ansari on Parliament impasse: 'It's getting ugly'