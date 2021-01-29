Nobel Laureate in Chemistry who failed the subject in school shares his story
Almost everyone has a subject (or subjects) that they didn't particularly enjoy studying in school. Be it Maths or History - different students eagerly await the day when they no longer have to sit for exams of the dreaded discipline of their choice. Yet, the inspirational tale of one special Nobel Laureate, Tomas Lindahl, proves that that apprehension can be turned into something truly amazing with the right mindset. Take a look at this Instagram post shared by the Nobel Prize Organization to find out more about his unique story.
The Nobel Prize Organization shared this image by Alexander Mahmoud on its official Instagram account on January 28. The picture shows 83-year-old Chemistry Laureate Tomas Lindahl. The caption shared alongside the post, communicated by Lindahl, reads, "At school I had a teacher that didn't like me and I didn't like him. At the end of the year he decided to fail me. The ironic thing is that the topic was chemistry".
The text further says, "I have the distinction of being the only Chemistry Laureate who failed the topic in high school".
Check out the entire post here:
Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens' attention. The share currently has more than 12,500 likes and has also accumulated many appreciative comments.
Here's what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, "Wow".
Another individual wrote, "Inspirational life events". “Some people enjoy challenging subjects. I'm glad that he found his passion for chemistry,” read one comment under the post.
What are your thoughts on this share?
