Rajasthan’s Barmer oil refinery to start by 2022, investors assured
- Rajasthan industries minister Parasadi Lal Meena says the state will grow into a major hub for petrochemicals products after the launch of the refinery.
The Rajasthan government has sped up the work to set up Barmer oil refinery while developing the area around it as the petroleum chemicals and petrochemical investment region (PCPIR) with an eye on investors, who have been assured of commencement of oil production from October 2022.
Advisor to the Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Dr Govind Sharma said the state government is working fast to complete the refinery project soon. He added that work orders worth ₹38,000 crore have been issued for the project worth ₹43,000 crore.
State industries minister Parasadi Lal Meena said the government is working with a multi-pronged approach to provide a favourable environment to the investors in the state. Through extensive policy reforms and simplification of rules, we have made the path of investment easier, he claimed.
He went on to say that there were ‘unprecedented’ investment and employment opportunities created through the PCPIR, being developed adjoining the Rajasthan refinery. “With our efforts, Rajasthan will grow into a major hub for petrochemicals products,” he added.
Addressing investors and industrialists from 19 countries, Meena said, the 9 million metric ton per annum (MMTPA) capacity refinery and the co-petrochemical complex, being set up by the government of Rajasthan in partnership with HPCL, will attract large-scale investment in the petrochem sector in the region.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot had announced the establishment of PCPIR for industries based on refinery products in the budget.
Also Read: 9 ancient Jhalawar idols returned from Ajmer after 113 years
The land for setting up petrochem industries in the first phase of PCPIR has been identified, Meena added.
The Pachpadra refinery is being jointly developed by HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) -- 74:26 joint venture between HPCL and the government of Rajasthan-- at a cost of ₹43,321 crore.
Mines minister Pramod Jain said the Refinery is the dream project of CM Ashok Gehlot and it was the government's endeavour to start production at the refinery by October 2022.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan’s Barmer oil refinery to start by 2022, investors assured
- Rajasthan industries minister Parasadi Lal Meena says the state will grow into a major hub for petrochemicals products after the launch of the refinery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
9 ancient Jhalawar idols returned from Ajmer after 113 years
- 9 out of the 12 ancient idols have reached Jhalawar museum from Ajmer, while the remaining idols could not be brought due to their fragile constitution, said an official.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan reduces 2% VAT on fuel after premium petrol price crossed ₹100-mark
- Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has also urged the Central government to reduce taxes on petrol an diesel.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol costs ₹101.80 per litre in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar
- Prices of petrol and diesel across the country are market-determined and attract uniform central excise duty, but their prices differ from state to state because of the wide variations in the local levies or value-added tax.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan: 8 members of a family killed in road accident in Tonk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Farmers’ movement arisen from distrust': Ashok Gehlot
- Gehlot went on to say that such a situation has come in the country where there is pressure on all institutions such as the judiciary and the CBI.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 men gang-rape 25-year-old woman, then show up at home to threaten family
- Rajasthan police is looking into allegations that the local police officer, who was under transfer, did not register the FIR.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Directorate General of GST Intelligence detects fake invoices worth over 700 cr
- The total detected amount in major fake invoice cases is ₹798.88 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day tractor rally from Rajasthan to feature tableaus from states
- A prominent farmer leader said they will display tableaus of around 14 states in the tractor parade and around 2000 vehicles, including tractors, will participate in the rally on the Republic Day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan govt seeks withdrawal of land scam case against ex-IAS, 2 others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan govt seeks withdrawal of ‘land scam’ case against GS Sandhu, others
- The government claims that there's no proof either of any loss of revenue and of benefits accruing to department officials or of their involvement in any conspiracy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court bars coercive step against Karan Johar in case involving Pandya, KL Rahul
- Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul had petitioned the high court last year seeking quashing of the FIR. The court had already given interim protection to both of them from arrest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan BJP’s core group underlines efforts to bridge differences
- A senior BJP leader said that attempts have been made to include almost all the major communities in the core group.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man behind extortion, death threats to Rajasthan BJP leader idolises Dawood
- The accused put up the warning against the corporator on his facebook page and made offers to hire contract killers, following which, police’s cyber cell traced and nabbed him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Caught entering girlfriend’s home, shamed Rajasthan youth flees to Pakistan
- n the missing complaint, family members expressed apprehension that the boy might have crossed to Pakistan since the family lived very close to the Indo-Pak international border and they had relatives in Pabni village in Pakistan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox