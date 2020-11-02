News updates from Hindustan Times: Rajnath Singh says Gilgit-Baltistan is an integral part of India and all the latest news

india

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 17:01 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Pakistan illegally occupying Gilgit-Baltistan’: Rajnath Singh in Bihar

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said that Gilgit-Baltistan, part of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, is an integral part of India and slammed the Imran Khan government’s move to grant provincial status to it. “Pakistan has illegally occupied Gilgit-Baltistan. Pakistan is going to make it a province now. Our government has clarified that Gilti-Baltistan, along with entire PoK, is an integral part of India,” Singh tweeted in Hindi. Read more

Over 200 militants killed by forces in Jammu and Kashmir since January this year

Two Hizbul Mujahideen operational chiefs, more than a dozen top commanders of different groups and over 200 militants were killed by forces in Jammu & Kashmir since January this year. On Sunday, in a joint operation, Hizbul Mujahideen operational commander, Saif ul Islam alias Dr Saifullah of Malangpora Pulwama, was killed in a gunfight at Rangreth on the city outskirts. Read more

Yogi Adityanath announces Ram-Janki Marg, will connect Ayodhya with Sitamarhi in Bihar

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced a new road connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and Sitamarhi in Bihar - both towns of historical and mythological importance for Hindus. Adityanath said that the route will be called Ram-Janki Marg. Read more

Odisha Governor, wife and 4 family members test positive for Covid-19

Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal and his wife Susheela Devi on Monday tested positive for Covid-19 along with four other members in the family. The official Twitter handle of the Governor announced that all of them have been admitted to the SUM COVID Hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment. Read more

France may reverse bookstore closures amid lockdown anger

The French government is facing stiffer resistance to its second lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, forcing it to rewrite rules on book sales and consider lifting restrictions early for smaller stores. France went into a second national lockdown on Friday as a surge in cases risks overwhelming the health system. Read more

‘I Retire’: PV Sindhu’s cryptic post sends shock waves on social media

Olympic silver medallist and World Champion PV Sindhu sent shock waves in the badminton circles with a post on her social media account. The badminton star shared a post on Twitter and Instagram which read ‘ Denmark Open was the final straw, I retire.’ Read more

Ankita Lokhande thanks beau Vicky Jain in heartfelt note: ‘Because of me you have to face criticism you don’t deserve’

Actor Ankita Lokhande has penned a note of gratitude for her ‘soulmate’, beau Vicky Jain. Calling him her support system, Ankita wrote, “I can’t find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which come in my mind when I see us together is I’m grateful to god for sending u in my life as a friend, partner and as soul mate.” Read more

How to open a door during pandemic? Video leaves netizens in splits

Due to the ongoing pandemic, there are several changes one has had to adapt to for being safe. Some of these involve doing day-to-day things which we now do slightly differently. For example, opening a door. Doors in public places get touched by a number of people. Read more

Nissan Magnite to have most extensive list of variants among sub-compact SUVs

Nissan Magnite recently hit production line at the company’s India plant in Chennai and is in its last leg before being launched in the market here. The sub-compact SUV carries the weight of a whole lot of expectations from Nissan as it hopes the sub-compact SUV not only makes a mark in its segment but is able to carve out a lead against some very formidable rivals. Read more