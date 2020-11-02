‘I Retire’: PV Sindhu’s cryptic post sends shock waves on social media

other-sports

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 16:03 IST

Olympic silver medallist and World Champion PV Sindhu sent shock waves in the badminton circles with a post on her social media account. The badminton star shared a post on Twitter and Instagram which read ‘ Denmark Open was the final straw, I retire.’ Interestingly the words ‘I RETIRE’ was written in capital letters and it sent her fans into frenzy.

However, the following images calmed the nerves of her fans as she explained the logic behind the post. She explained that the post is about the effects of coronavirus and not a retirement post. This is what Sindhu wrote: -

“I have been thinking about coming clean with my feelings for a while now. I admit I have been struggling to deal with it. It just feels so wrong, you know. That’s why I’, writing today to tell you that I’m done. It’s understandable if you’re shocked or confused but by the time you finish reading this you would have learnt about my point of view, and hopefully, will support it too,” Sindhu wrote.

“This pandemic has been an eye-opener for me. I could train hard to fight the toughest of opponents, tooth and nail, right till the final shot of the game. I have done it before, I can do it again. But how do I defeat this invisible virus that has the entire world in a fix? It has been months at home and we still question ourselves every time we step out. Internalizing all this and reading about so many heart-breaking stories online has got me to question a lot about myself and this world we live in. Not being able to represent India in the Denmark Open was the last straw,” she added.

“Today, I choose to retire from this current sense of unrest. I retire from this negativity, the constant fear, the uncertainty, I choose to retire from a complete lack of control over the known,” Sindhu continued.

“Most importantly, I choose to retire from substandard hygiene standards and our lackadaisical attitude towards the virus. We must not digress; we need to be better prepared. We must defeat this virus together. The choices we make today will define our future and the future of the next generation. We cannot afford to let them down,” Sindhu said.

“I may have given you guys a mini-heart attack; unprecedented times requires unprecedented measures. I guess I needed to get you guys sit up and take notice. That being said, we must be hopeful about the light shining at the end of the tunnel. Yes, Denmark Open didn’t happen but that won’t stop me from training. When life comes at you, one must come back twice as hard. So will I for the Asia Open. I refue to give up without putting up a solid fight. I refuse to give up without conquering this fear. And will carry on doing so till we have a safer world,” she concluded.

Sindhu had earlier also courted controversy after she temporarily shifted her training base to England from the national camp. It started rumours that there was a rift with chief national coach Pullela Gopichand while tensions were brewing with her family. But she denied those reports, stating that she flew to England for a few weeks to assist recovery and work on her nutrition.