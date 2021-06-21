News updates from Hindustan Times: Rakesh Tikait rallies farmers against govt and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Get ready with tractors': Rakesh Tikait rallies farmers against govt, says 'false cases' won't hold

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday rallied fellow farmers against the government, asking them to "get ready with tractors" as he issued an ultimatum to the central government over the contentious farm laws. Read more

AICC in charge leaves Goa after 4-day visit, leadership issue yet unresolved

All India Congress Committee in charge for Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao wrapped up his four day trip to the state on Sunday after holding extensive discussions with local leaders, primarily to settle the divisive issue of leadership ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections. Read more

Indian Railways to get 50 special trains back on track from today

Train services that have remained closed since the imposition of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-necessitated restrictions during the lockdown are gradually getting back on track. Read more

Odisha’s test positivity rate dips below 5 after over 2 months

For the first time in the last 80 days, Odisha’s daily test positivity rate (TPR) for Covid-19 came down below 5 on Monday, signifying the rapidly declining infection curve during the second wave even as the daily fatalities continued to hover above 40. Read more

India vs New Zealand, WTC Final, Southampton weather today: Rain expected to play spoilsport on Day 4 at Rose Bowl

The Southampton weather has been playing the killjoy in the ongoing World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl. Read more

Alia Bhatt shares her yoga routine in new video, here are all the asanas she did

As the world celebrates International Yoga Day today, Alia Bhatt also rolled out her yoga mat inside her home to indulge in a workout session. Read more

Avika Gor on rumours that she had a secret child with Manish Raisinghan: 'He's almost my dad's age'

Actor Avika Gor, reacting to link-up rumours with former co-star Manish Raisinghan, has said that they were quite affected by them in the past. As a counter-measure, they even decided to keep a distance from each other, and didn't speak for two weeks. Read more

Maruti Suzuki to hike prices of cars from July due to rise in production costs

Maruti Suzuki is all set to increase prices of its vehicles from July. India's largest car manufacturer issued a statement today confirming price revision of its vehicles. The price rise will impact various models in its lineup. Read more

Watch: ITBP personnel perform Yoga at icy heights near Galwan valley