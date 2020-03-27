News updates from Hindustan Times|‘They are our people’: Kejriwal to Mamata Banerjee, Hemant Soren on migrants and all the latest news

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 13:10 IST

‘They are our people’: Kejriwal to Mamata Banerjee, Hemant Soren on migrants and all the latest news

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday everyone living in the national capital will be taken care of by his government after his counterparts in West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand raised concerns about migrants stranded in other states amid the countrywide lockdown. Read more

Coronavirus update: Tripura Autonomous District Council polls deferred indefinitely

The elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), scheduled to be held this year, has been deferred for an indefinite period, the state government has said. Read more

Second Covid-19 case in Andamans: Official

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands has reported the second case of Covid-19, the coronavirus disease, a senior official said on Friday. “He had traveled with the first positive case. Both in hospital and protocols being followed (sic),” Chetan Sanghi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands’ chief secretary, tweeted. Read more

China and US must ‘unite to fight coronavirus’, says Xi Jinping

China and the United States should “unite to fight” the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the globe, said President Xi Jinping in a call with his US counterpart on Friday, according to state media. Read more

Coronavirus Pandemic: Sachin Tendulkar donates Rs 50 lakh to fight Covid-19

India cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar on Friday donated Rs 50 lakh to tackle the coronavirus pandemic in the country, which has claimed 17 lives so far in India, news agency PTI reported. Read more

Maska movie review: Netflix and Manisha Koirala offer dollop of good-natured fun during dark times

I watched Maska, the new Netflix India original film, several weeks ago. A lot has changed since then. The need, for instance, to be reminded of more innocent times has greatly increased, as has our desire to be distracted, and entertained. Read more

Zoom’s iOS app sends data to Facebook even if users don’t have an account

The coronavirus outbreak has led to a sudden surge in the usage of video-conferencing apps, such as Zoom, owing to the lockdown and employees working from. Now, a new report says that Zoom’s iOS-based app sends data to Facebook even if users don’t have an account on the social networking platform. Read more

Floyd Cardoz: The Final Wave

We live in strange times. On the one hand, because I am confined to my house, I no longer notice what day of the week it is: Wednesday is not very different from Sunday. In that sense, time has stood still or become nearly irrelevant. Read more