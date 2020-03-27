e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Coronavirus Pandemic: Sachin Tendulkar donates Rs 50 lakh to fight Covid-19

Coronavirus Pandemic: Sachin Tendulkar donates Rs 50 lakh to fight Covid-19

Tendulkar’s donation is so far the biggest contribution among India’s leading sportspersons, some of whom have pledged their salaries while a few others have donated medical equipment to fight the dreaded outbreak.

cricket Updated: Mar 27, 2020 12:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar(REUTERS)
         

India cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar on Friday donated Rs 50 lakh to tackle the coronavirus pandemic in the country, which has claimed 17 lives so far in India, news agency PTI reported. As per the report, Tendulkar’s donation to the cause is the largest contribution made by any Indian leading sports personalities, some of whom have already pledged their salaries, while others have donated medical equipment to combat the outbreak, which has already claimed nearly 25,000 lives all over the world.

“Sachin Tendulkar decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh each to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in his bid to join the fight against COVID-19. It was his decision that he wanted to contribute to both funds,” a source closed to the development was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Also read: How is Rishabh Pant keeping himself fit during coronavirus lockdown in India - WATCH

Among other prominent cricketers, the Pathan brothers -- Irfan and Yusuf -- donated 4000 face masks to Baroda police and health department while Mahendra Singh Dhoni, through a Pune based NGO, made a contribution of Rs 1 lakh. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also announced pledged to donate rice worth Rs 50 lakh for the underprivileged.

 Also Watch | ‘Hum Hindustani’: Rajasthan health workers sing to uplift spirits amid COVID-19 crisis

Among other athletes, wrestler Bajrang Punia and sprinter Hima Das have announced that they will donate their salaries in the battle against the coroanvirus which has led to a 21-day national lockdown.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
RBI allows 3-month moratorium on EMIs of all term loans
RBI allows 3-month moratorium on EMIs of all term loans
Covid-19 updates| Giant steps: PM Modi praises RBI after rate cut announcement
Covid-19 updates| Giant steps: PM Modi praises RBI after rate cut announcement
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
Ministers to submit daily report on COVID-19 control to PM Modi
Ministers to submit daily report on COVID-19 control to PM Modi
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Coronavirus slams brakes on global automotive industry
Coronavirus slams brakes on global automotive industry
People are using WhatsApp the most during Covid-19 pandemic
People are using WhatsApp the most during Covid-19 pandemic
COVID-19 | ‘China said our soldiers brought the virus…’: Donald Trump on virus’ origin
COVID-19 | ‘China said our soldiers brought the virus…’: Donald Trump on virus’ origin
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news