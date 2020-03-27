Coronavirus Pandemic: Sachin Tendulkar donates Rs 50 lakh to fight Covid-19

cricket

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 12:52 IST

India cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar on Friday donated Rs 50 lakh to tackle the coronavirus pandemic in the country, which has claimed 17 lives so far in India, news agency PTI reported. As per the report, Tendulkar’s donation to the cause is the largest contribution made by any Indian leading sports personalities, some of whom have already pledged their salaries, while others have donated medical equipment to combat the outbreak, which has already claimed nearly 25,000 lives all over the world.

“Sachin Tendulkar decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh each to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in his bid to join the fight against COVID-19. It was his decision that he wanted to contribute to both funds,” a source closed to the development was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Also read: How is Rishabh Pant keeping himself fit during coronavirus lockdown in India - WATCH

Among other prominent cricketers, the Pathan brothers -- Irfan and Yusuf -- donated 4000 face masks to Baroda police and health department while Mahendra Singh Dhoni, through a Pune based NGO, made a contribution of Rs 1 lakh. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also announced pledged to donate rice worth Rs 50 lakh for the underprivileged.

Also Watch | ‘Hum Hindustani’: Rajasthan health workers sing to uplift spirits amid COVID-19 crisis

Among other athletes, wrestler Bajrang Punia and sprinter Hima Das have announced that they will donate their salaries in the battle against the coroanvirus which has led to a 21-day national lockdown.