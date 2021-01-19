News updates from Hindustan Times: Rahul Gandhi targets PM over Chinese village in Arunachal and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Remember his promise: Rahul Gandhi targets PM over Chinese village in Arunachal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a report that China has built a village in a disputed region of Arunachal Pradesh. Read more

Here is how Donald Trump, the least liked US president, will spend his last days in office

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will not be greeted at the White House Wednesday by the outgoing first couple, Donald Trump and Melania Trump, as is the tradition. Read more

MVA, BJP both claim victory in Maharashtra panchayat polls: All you need to know

Partners in the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi — Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress — won 58% of the 12,711 seats that went to polls on January 15. Read more

Woman Maoist carrying ₹8 lakh bounty arrested in Chhattisgarh

A woman Maoist with ₹8 lakh reward on her head was arrested from a village in Bijapur district of Bastar region in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Tuesday. Read more

India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni's record at Gabba

Rishabh Pant on Tuesday became the 7th Indian wicketkeeper-batsman to reach the 1000 Test runs mark. Pant reached the landmark during the final day of the fourth Test against Australia. Read more

India considering raising import duties by 5%-10%, likely to affect Tesla cars

India is considering hiking import duties by 5%-10% on more than 50 items including smartphones, electronic components and appliances in the upcoming budget. Read more

Karisma Kapoor's killer look in red puff-sleeved dress sets fans hearts aflutter

As the blockbuster star of the 90s, Karisma Kapoor has only seen her fashion style evolve but the bright pops of colour and prints stayed. Read more

Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh keeps on asking why she manages home herself, even orders groceries

Deepika Padukone may have a bevy of personal staff at her disposal but she likes to manage her home and office herself. Read more

CISF personnel’s swift action saves passenger in Delhi Metro. Watch

A CISF personnel was able to save the life of a passenger travelling in Delhi Metro on Monday with his rapid response. Read more

Watch | ‘Apology not enough, won’t stop till team Tandav in jail:’ BJP’s Ram Kadam