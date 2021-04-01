Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to address Kashmiri Pandits and all the latest news
News updates from Hindustan Times: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to address Kashmiri Pandits and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 01, 2021 12:35 PM IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses during 'Sangh Samagam' on the second day of his five day visit to Jharkhand, at Ranchi. RSS will begin its Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha in Bengaluru on March 15.(PTI)

Bhagwat to address Kashmiri Pandits

Programmes to highlight the life and contribution of both Shreya Bhatt and King Lalitaditya will held between April 12 and 14 and culminate with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressing the members of the Kashmiri Pandit community through an online interaction. Read more

Highest single day Covid spike in Chhattisgarh, night curfew in 22 districts

Chhattisgarh recorded fresh 4,563 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic, officials said. Read more

Most of India to experience heatwaves in April-June: What IMD said

As parts of the country experience a heatwave, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that maximum temperatures in most parts of India will be above normal between April and June. Read more

Priyanka Gandhi jabs Sitharaman over 'oversight' comment in order withdrawing cuts in rates for small saving schemes

After the Centre withdrew its order to slash interest rates for small saving schemes, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi took a jibe at Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's "oversight in issuing order" comment. Read more

Constable killed in terror attack on senior BJP leader’s house guard in Srinagar

Sitharaman’s comments blaming oversight for cutting interest rates draw flak

Theft in Mausi Maa temple near Jagannath Puri

8 states contribute over 84% to India’s daily tally of Covid-19 cases: Govt

Spinners hope to revive their mystery in IPL 2021

For an ordinary fan, grip and turn may go together. The comment from an Indian Premier League (IPL) spinner though points to a more nuanced assessment of the conditions required to click in cricket’s shortest format, in the game’s richest league. Read more

Kia getting ready for Seltos Gravity edition in India. Here's a clue

Kia India seems to be ready to bring the Seltos Gravity edition to the domestic market. The South Korean auto major has teased an image of an apple with a caption saying "The one who asked why?" Read more

Anupam Kher confirms Kirron Kher’s blood cancer diagnosis: ‘She's always been a fighter and takes things head on’

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared a health update about his wife, actor-politician Kirron Kher, after it was revealed that she has been diagnosed with blood cancer. Read more

Thousands of bees invade parked car, off-duty firefighter helps relocate swarm

An off-duty firefighter who used his beekeeping skills to relocate a bee swarm that invaded a parked car is receiving tons of appreciation from netizens. Las Cruces Fire Department took to Facebook to share the tale of the bravery. Read more

Watch: Govt rolls back decision to cut interest rates on small saving schemes

