Thousands of bees invade parked car, off-duty firefighter helps relocate swarm

An off-duty firefighter who used his beekeeping skills to relocate a bee swarm that invaded a parked car is receiving tons of appreciation from netizens. Las Cruces Fire Department took to Facebook to share the tale of the bravery.

“An off-duty Las Cruces firefighter used his experience as a beekeeper to safely relocate a swarm that invaded a parked car Sunday afternoon,” the department wrote. In the next few lines they added that “the owner of the car returned from shopping, placed groceries in his vehicle and started to drive off before noticing the swarm in the backseat.”

That is when the firefighters who responded to the incident called the off-duty firefighter Jesse Johnson who, in his spare time, is a beekeeper. They added that about 15,000 bees were removed and relocated to outside of city limits. Their share is complete with images of the incident.

Since being shared, the post has gathered all sorts of comments from people. Many applauded the off-duty firefighter for his bravery.

“Oh beeehave....great job Jesse!” wrote a Facebook user. “Thank you for a job well done! I am reading the story in Illinois…but I know New Mexico and your town. Love your beautiful state,” shared another. “Save the bees!! Great job!!!” expressed a third.

