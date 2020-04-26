e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times: Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi, seeks financial package for Maharashtra and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi, seeks financial package for Maharashtra and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Apr 26, 2020 17:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar(Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi, seeks financial package for Maharashtra

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has come with suggestions, including a “generous financial package”, as he called for help from the Centre towards Maharashtra, whose economy has taken a severe beating during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.

Amit Khare returns to I&B, Health Secy Preeti Sudan gets extension in reshuffle

PM Narendra Modi effected a massive bureaucratic reshuffle amid the coronavirus crisis with 1985-batch Jharkhand cadre officer Amit Khare returning as secretary, information and broadcasting ministry, health secretary Preeti Sudan given a three-month extension and additional secretary PMO Tarun Bajaj taking over as secretary, department of economic affairs.Read more.

80% Covid-19 patients asymptomatic, silent spread concern looms in Rajasthan

As doctors grapple with Covid-19 cases, an added concern is that about 80% of people infected by the coronavirus in Rajasthan are asymptomatic, posing a risk to vulnerable groups and increasing the possibility of a silent spread. Read more.

Pakistan hasn’t let Covid-19 halt terror factories, raises mobilisation at launch pads

Pakistan, which is struggling with the coronavirus disease like the rest of the world, has doubled the number of terrorists waiting to infiltrate into Kashmir from its 14 operational launch pads, a senior government official told Hindustan Times. Read more.

First pandemic epicentre Wuhan discharges its last Covid patient from hospital

The central Chinese city of Wuhan, the first Covid-19 pandemic epicentre where the virus emerged late last year, has no remaining cases in hospitals, China announced Sunday.Read more.

Kanika Kapoor shares her truth on coronavirus diagnosis, receiving hate: ‘Negativity thrown at a person does not change reality’

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who was the first celebrity in India to be diagnosed with Covid-19 last month, has shared a long note on Instagram about it. She has clarified allegations that she wasn’t responsible when she returned from UK in March and avoided screenings at airport to put others at risk. Read more.

Covid-19: As businesses open slowly, here’s your guide to safe shopping

As small stores opened on Sunday and shopping options widened for many, concerns over how to navigate markets and order in food and groceries have resurfaced. Is it safe to handle packages and cartons stocked in shops? Read more.

Artist Zarina Hashmi passes away in London

Zarina Hashmi, 83, passed away after a long illness in London on Saturday. The artist, a proponent of minimalist art, had several ongoing shows, including solos at New Delhi’s Kiran Nadar Museum of Art and the Pulitzer Arts Foundation in Missouri. Read more.

‘Briefings not worth the time & effort’: Donald Trump after ‘disinfectant row’

US President Donald Trump has lashed out at the media. Days after he stirred a massive row by suggesting that disinfectants could be injected into the body to deal with Covid-19, now the US President has said that briefings are not worth the time and effort. Watch here.

top news
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

